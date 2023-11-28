Notice - MITHAQ CANADA INC. and AIMIA INC. and A HEARING AND REVIEW OF A DECISION OF THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE, File No. 2023-28

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Applicant, Mithaq Canada Inc. filed a Further Amended Application dated November 20, 2023.

The hearing of the Application in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on December 12, 2023 and December 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. on each day will be heard by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

A copy of the Further Amended Application dated November 20, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

