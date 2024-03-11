Notice - MITHAQ CANADA INC. and AIMIA INC. and A HEARING AND REVIEW OF A DECISION OF THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE, File No. 2023-28
Ontario Securities Commission
Mar 11, 2024, 10:32 ET
TORONTO, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated March 8, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
