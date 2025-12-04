Notice - LIQUID MARKETPLACE INC., LIQUID MARKETPLACE CORP., RYAN BAHADORI, AMIN NIKDEL and DENNIS DOMAZET, File No. 2024-10
Dec 04, 2025, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled days of December 15, 16 and 17, 2025 will not be used for the merits hearing in the above-named matter.
