Notice - HARRY STINSON, BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, BUFFALO CENTRAL LLC, and STEPHEN KELLEY and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2025-13

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the application for a revocation or variation made by Harry Stinson and Buffalo Grand Hotel Inc. in respect of the Capital Markets Tribunal order issued on December 15, 2023, in file number 2022-3.

The hearing will be held on September 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated August 26, 2025 and the Application dated August 20, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

