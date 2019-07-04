Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Natural Bee Works Apiaries Inc., Rinaldo Landucci, and Tawlia Chickalo, File No. 2018-40
Jul 04, 2019, 15:07 ET
TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued a Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated July 3, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)
