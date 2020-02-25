Resolute to Hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 12, 2020

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern), at the Delta Hotels Saguenay Conference Centre, located at 2675 Royaume Boulevard, Saguenay, Quebec.

Owners of Resolute common stock at the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date for the annual meeting, will be entitled to vote their shares.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

For further information: Investors: Remi G. Lalonde, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 514 394-2345, [email protected]; Media and Others: Seth Kursman, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Sustainability and Government Affairs, 514 394-2398, [email protected]

