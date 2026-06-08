Notice - DEF CO. and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, FILE NO. 2026-22
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Jun 08, 2026, 12:53 ET
TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated June 5, 2026, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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