OSC announces allegations against Craig Dunkerley (BG Wealth Group)

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced allegations against Craig Dunkerley and several related entities that were also part of BG Wealth Group. The OSC alleges fraud and breaches of an OSC temporary cease trade order (TCTO).

According to the allegations, between November 2023 and August 2024, Mr. Dunkerley fraudulently raised capital from investors. Despite the subsequent imposition of the TCTO, Mr. Dunkerley and two other respondents continued trading securities. The OSC alleges that the respondents fraudulently raised approximately $908,000 from four investors by misrepresenting BG Wealth Group's financial condition and failing to disclose significant cash flow issues. To protect investors, the OSC issued the TCTO, which Mr. Dunkerley and two other respondents then allegedly breached 20 times.

The OSC alleges Mr. Dunkerley's conduct harmed investors and undermined confidence in Ontario's capital markets.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at www.osc.ca.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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