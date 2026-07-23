Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and CRAIG DUNKERLEY, BGRE CAPITAL CORPORATION, BG WEALTH GROUP INC., BG WEALTH GROUP GROWTH FUND LP AND BG WEALTH GP INC., File No. 2026-30

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on July 23, 2026, setting the matter down to be heard on August 11, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated July 23, 2026 and Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated July 22, 2026 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar

Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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