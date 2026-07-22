Notice - OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Jul 22, 2026, 11:53 ET
TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated July 21, 2026, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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