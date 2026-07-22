Notice - OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38

News provided by

Ontario Securities Commission

Jul 22, 2026, 11:53 ET

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated July 21, 2026, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca  

Registrar
Capital Markets Tribunal

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Organization Profile

Ontario Securities Commission