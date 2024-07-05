Notice - CAPITAL MARKETS TRIBUNAL ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO ITS RULES OF PROCEDURE

TORONTO, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 5, 2024, the Capital Markets Tribunal adopted amendments to its Rules of Procedure (Rules), effective immediately.

Amendments to rules 21 ("Application and motion records"), 29 ("Evidence"), and 31 ("Submissions"), simplify filing requirements for parties involved in Tribunal proceedings.

The Rules apply to all Tribunal proceedings, including proceedings commenced prior to the issuance of this Notice.

The amended Rules are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/resources.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]