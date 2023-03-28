Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, BRIDGING INCOME FUND LP, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT FUND LP, BRIDGING INCOME RSP FUND, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT RSP FUND, BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL LP, BRIDGING REAL ESTATE LENDING FUND LP, BRIDGING SMA 1 LP, BRIDGING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LP, and BRIDGING INDIGENOUS IMPACT FUND, File No. 2021-15
Mar 28, 2023, 17:13 ET
TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated March 28, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
