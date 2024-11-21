Notice - BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, BRIDGING INCOME FUND LP, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT FUND LP, BRIDGING INCOME RSP FUND, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT RSP FUND, BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL LP, BRIDGING REAL ESTATE LENDING FUND LP, BRIDGING SMA 1 LP, BRIDGING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LP, and BRIDGING INDIGENOUS IMPACT FUND, File No. 2021-15

News provided by

Ontario Securities Commission

Nov 21, 2024, 11:54 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated November 21, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat 
Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal: 
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Organization Profile

Ontario Securities Commission