MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - North America's leader in electronic document legal reliability for 26 years, Notarius is proud to launch the first professional cloud digital signature that meets the highest standards of compliance. Unique in Canada, CertifiO Cloud is an innovation that makes it easy to authenticate electronic documents requiring professional signatures or seals from any device—mobile, tablet or computer.

The CertifiO signature is issued by Notarius' professional associations or employer partners who certify the identity and professional affiliation of the signatory. Unlike others digital signatures, CertifiO Cloud is instantly recognized by all Adobe® tools and is hosted on a highly secure cloud infrastructure, one of the most reliable in the industry. Accessible through a web browser, it addresses the need for workflow flexibility, business process optimization, and the protection of the public in digital ecosystems.

"We believe that professionals and organizations should be able to practice digitally with the same rigour as before, but more efficiently, while meeting the highest compliance requirements. With CertifiO Cloud, North America's first multi-platform professional digital signature, we hope to facilitate the work of professionals and managers in the science, health, pharmacology, engineering and food sectors, among others. Professionals will now be able to authenticate documents at any time via any device, in a secure and compliant manner," says Patrick Drolet, Notarius' CEO.

Today, more than 50 professional associations as well as 4,000 private and public companies across Canada trust Notarius and have created over 50,000 active digital identities.

CertifiO Cloud : An innovation entirely developed in Montreal, Canada

After more than five years of research and development at Notarius, the first multi-platform digital signature gives electronic documents greater integrity and security than those signed by hand. Therefore, a specialist, an elected official or a senior manager can sign anywhere, anytime and on any device connected to the Internet. Once affixed, the CertifiO Cloud signature ensures the integrity of the information contained in an electronic document and its authenticity.

"For example, if you receive an engineering plan, a contingency plan or an important document from an organization, you will certainly want to make sure that the person who signed it is actually entitled to practice his or her trade or is employed by the concerned organization. It is therefore necessary to ensure that the signatory is truly affiliated with his or her professional association or organization and this is what CertifiO Cloud enables. If a professional or an employee is no longer entitled to practice, his professional association or organization will revoke his CertifiO digital signature," adds Patrick Drolet.

Notarius is the only Canadian authority to issue trusted signatures across North America that are recognized by both Adobe® and Microsoft® and that meet the European eIDAS (electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services) standards. In addition, the company is ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified. CertifiO Cloud meets the requirements of the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) and Bill C-27, as well as those of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—CFR 21, Part 11.

Notarius was acquired by Portage CyberTech, a Canadian company with expertise in secure digital transactions, and a member of Converge Technology Solutions, specializing in IT and cloud solutions. This transaction provides Notarius with tremendous growth opportunities by opening the door to hundreds of potential new customers.

About Notarius, a Portage CyberTech company

Founded in 1996, Notarius offers secured digital signatures, trusted electronic signatures and reliable signature tools throughout North America. Notarius' solutions give electronic documents a higher level of legal reliability than a hand-signed paper document. They ensure the integrity and authenticity of electronic documents. By adopting Notarius' solutions, professionals and organizations subject to stringent legal requirements digitally transform their entire workflow while ensuring the long-term retention of their electronic archives. Notarius collaborates with more than 50 professional associations in Canada and serves more than 4,000 companies, universities, and municipalities. The company manages more than 50,000 digital identities. For more information: www.notarius.com

About Portage CyberTech, a Converge company

Portage CyberTech powers trusted digital transactions between individuals, businesses, and government organizations. Driven by some of the most ambitious digital projects and our desire to raise the visibility of our clients at home and abroad, our committed team of experts in all things digital – identity, access management, trusted services, and communications, have created the solutions designed to reach your customers. For more information, visit portagecybertech.com

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

