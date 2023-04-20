MONTRÉAL, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and CCRM announced today that the not-for-profit corporation Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc. has officially assumed responsibility for the operations of the Biologics Manufacturing Centre.

This transition of governance is in accordance with the Government of Canada's announcement in August 2020 that Canada's new biomanufacturing facility would be operated through a public–private partnership.

The Biologics Manufacturing Centre in Montréal. (CNW Group/National Research Council Canada)

CCRM, a leader in developing and commercializing regenerative medicine-based technologies and cell and gene therapies, was selected following a nation-wide open call for proposals to work with the NRC to jointly set up the not-for-profit corporation to operate the Biologics Manufacturing Centre.

The NRC will continue to own the infrastructure, on behalf of the Government of Canada, and act as lessor of the building and equipment to Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc. under the new governance structure. The NRC will also provide annual funding to ensure the facility is maintained in a good manufacturing practices readiness state and is prepared to respond to future public health emergencies.

Quotations

"The NRC created something unique for Canada, a biomanufacturing facility intended specifically for public-good projects. I want to thank the dedicated, multi-talented project team who helped us complete the construction ahead of schedule, prepare the facility to receive its drug establishment licence and, with our co-founder CCRM, create an independent not-for-profit corporation to operate it. The NRC's mandate was to establish this facility for Canada. With its completion, a new chapter now begins for Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc."

—Iain Stewart, President, National Research Council of Canada

"CCRM is proud to have worked with the National Research Council of Canada to create a not-for-profit corporation to operate this facility for Canada. Through our representation on the board of directors and bringing more than a decade of best-in-class experience in biomanufacturing, ecosystem development and non-profit expertise and governance, we look forward to providing Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc. with the oversight and strategic direction needed to integrate this critical facility into Canada's biomanufacturing ecosystem."

– Dr. Michael May, President and CEO, CCRM

"Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc. is proud to be taking over operations of Canada's home-grown biomanufacturing facility and delivering on its public-good mandate. With our drug establishment licence in place and more than 100 employees trained in good manufacturing practices and familiar with the facility, we will maintain the momentum of the established operations. As a not-for-profit contract manufacturing organization, we will support public-interest projects such as the production of drugs for rare diseases while being prepared to pivot to support Canada's response to any future public health emergencies."

—Maria Aubrey, Interim CEO of Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc.

Quick facts

Announced in 2020, the Biologics Manufacturing Centre was always intended to operate independently, separate from the Government of Canada .

. To create Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc. as an independent not-for-profit corporation, the NRC required a co-founder with experience in biomanufacturing and ecosystem development as well as non-profit expertise.

The CCRM was selected through a competitive process in 2022 to work with the NRC to establish and facilitate the transition of governance and operations to Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc.

Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc. operates as a contract manufacturing organization. It is governed by its own board of directors, who are focused on delivering on its public good mandate: to respond to pandemic and other health emergency preparedness needs, support public-interest projects and contribute to the growth and resilience of Canada's life sciences sector.

life sciences sector. Construction of the new Biologics Manufacturing Centre was completed in June 2021 , only 10 months after breaking ground. Health Canada issued the facility's drug establishment licence in August 2022 , following their inspection. To prepare for the inspection, the Biologics Manufacturing Centre completed the commissioning, qualification and validation activities for more than 50 rooms and more than 250 pieces of equipment in the facility.

, only 10 months after breaking ground. Health issued the facility's drug establishment licence in , following their inspection. To prepare for the inspection, the Biologics Manufacturing Centre completed the commissioning, qualification and validation activities for more than 50 rooms and more than 250 pieces of equipment in the facility. The transition to the new governance structure will not have an impact on the project with Novavax, Inc., which is working to produce its Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 vaccine at the facility. As the vaccine sponsor, Novavax is responsible for providing updates on their project underway at the Biologics Manufacturing Centre.

The NRC and Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc. will both continue to have significant roles in support of the Government of Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy.

Related links

Stay connected

Follow the National Research Council of Canada on social media.

Twitter: @nrc_cnrc , Instagram: @nrc_cnrc, LinkedIn

SOURCE National Research Council Canada

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations, Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc., [email protected]; Media Relations, National Research Council of Canada, [email protected]; Stacey Johnson, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, CCRM, [email protected]