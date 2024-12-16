Norwood Sawmills Opens Interactive Showroom to the Public

The showroom showcases Norwood's full range of Norwood Sawmills and Frontier Sawmills products, complete with industry-leading attachments and accessories. Visitors can explore everything from high-capacity hydraulic portable sawmills designed for cutting oversized boards and beams in high-volume operations, to compact entry-level portable sawmills that can be wheeled into a garage for easy storage. They can also see the renowned Sabretooth band sawmill blade lineup, which includes the trusted and proven Classic series and specialty alloy-tipped blades like the StelliCut and Apex Carbide. Additionally, the showroom features log harvesting and forestry management essentials such as log harvesting tools, log handling equipment, and the heavy-duty DH8 wood chipper.

What truly sets this showroom apart is the hands-on experience it offers. Prospective buyers can call ahead to book an appointment with a Norwood Technical Specialist, who will guide them through making a few cuts on a fully operational sawmill. This hands-on approach allows them to experience Norwood's patented Sawyer Assist technologies that make using a sawmill easy, accurate, and fun. Additionally, visitors can try powerful upgrade options like hydraulic log handling and a fully remote-controlled power sawhead and power feed system, offering a comprehensive understanding of the equipment's full capabilities. Whether you're a seasoned sawyer, live-edge slab fabricator, or simply a woodworking enthusiast, the Norwood Sawmills showroom is your destination to experience the best in portable sawmill equipment.

A Legacy of Excellence in Sawmill Innovation

For over 30 years, Norwood Sawmills has been at the forefront of portable sawmill design, with a legacy built on craftsmanship, ingenuity, and passion. Founded by inventor Peter Dale, Norwood revolutionized the industry with novel designs and innovative technologies that resulted in the first affordable portable sawmill; one that was strong, reliable, and accurate. Today, Norwood holds over 85 patents on sawmill technology, more than any other manufacturer worldwide. The Reid Drive location in Barrie, Ontario serves as Norwood's international headquarters, factory warehouse, and hub for research and development, ensuring that Norwood continues to set the standard for quality and performance in the sawmill industry.

Plan your visit to:

Norwood Industries

35 Reid Drive, Barrie, ON

For more information or to book a sawmill demonstration, call 1-705-325-0030.

SOURCE Norwood Industries Inc.

Norwood Industries, 35 Reid Drive, Barrie, Ontario, Phone: 1-705-325-0030 | Email: [email protected]