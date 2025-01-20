Norwood Sawmills Opens Interactive Showroom with a Week-Long Grand Opening

Experience 30 Years of Innovation in Portable Sawmills

BARRIE, ON, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Norwood Sawmills, a global leader in portable sawmill innovation, proudly announces the Grand Opening of its new showroom, running from January 20th through January 24th. Located at 35 Reid Drive in Barrie, Ontario, the showroom offers woodworking enthusiasts, professional sawyers, and hobbyist millers an exceptional opportunity to explore and experience the latest advancements in portable sawmilling technology.

Grand Opening Special Pricing and Events

Norwood Sawmills Showroom in Barrie, Ontario (CNW Group/Norwood Industries Inc.)

Celebrate the Grand Opening with exclusive discounts and exciting perks! During the week of January 20th, customers visiting the showroom can enjoy 20% off all Norwood and Frontier portable sawmills purchased on-site. Visitors will also find fully assembled sawmills equipped with mobility kits, ready to "tow home," and, as a special bonus for making the trip, each "tow home" sawmill purchase includes a free spare tire.

Additional Grand Opening perks for visitors include a free Norwood hat and the opportunity to enter a prize draw to win a $500 Visa Gift Card. To top it off, Norwood Technical Experts will be available throughout the week to answer your questions about portable sawmills and offer valuable guidance to troubleshoot and enhance your sawing experience.

About the Showroom

The showroom showcases Norwood's full range of Norwood Sawmills and Frontier Sawmills products, along with industry-leading attachments and accessories. Visitors can explore everything from high-capacity hydraulic portable sawmills designed for cutting oversized boards and beams in high-volume operations, to compact entry-level portable sawmills that can be wheeled into a garage for easy storage. They can also see the renowned Sabretooth band sawmill blade lineup, which includes the trusted and proven Classic series and specialty alloy-tipped blades like the StelliCut and Apex Carbide. In addition, the showroom offers log harvesting and forestry management essentials such as grapples, log arches, hand tools, and the heavy-duty DH8 wood chipper.

What truly sets this showroom apart is the hands-on experience it offers. Prospective buyers can call ahead to book an appointment with a Norwood Technical Specialist, who will guide them through making a few cuts on a fully operational sawmill. This hands-on approach allows them to experience Norwood's patented Sawyer Assist technologies that make using a sawmill easy, accurate, and fun. Whether you're a seasoned sawyer, live-edge slab fabricator, or simply a woodworking enthusiast, the Norwood Sawmills showroom is your destination to experience the best in portable sawmill equipment.

A Legacy of Excellence in Sawmill Innovation

For over 30 years, Norwood Sawmills has been at the forefront of portable sawmill design, with a legacy built on craftsmanship, ingenuity, and passion. Founded by inventor Peter Dale, Norwood revolutionized the industry with novel designs and innovative technologies that resulted in the first affordable portable sawmill; one that was strong, reliable, and accurate. Today, Norwood holds over 85 patents on sawmill technology, more than any other manufacturer worldwide. The Reid Drive location in Barrie, Ontario serves as Norwood's international headquarters, factory warehouse, and hub for research and development, ensuring that Norwood continues to set the standard for quality and performance in the sawmill industry.

Plan your visit to:

Norwood Industries

35 Reid Drive, Barrie, ON

For more information or to book a sawmill demonstration, call 1-705-325-0030.

Norwood Industries, 35 Reid Drive, Barrie, Ontario, Phone: 1-705-325-0030, Email: [email protected]