WelivaTM Cimidona® is the first product in a new line of naturally-sourced Weliva-branded solutions designed to demystify the hormonal changes that come with age

MONTREAL, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc. (Norwell) launched WelivaTM, a new women's health brand of naturally-sourced, over-the-counter (OTC) products. WelivaTM Cimidona®, a Class III Natural Health Product (NHP) approved by Health Canada for the relief of multiple menopausal symptoms, is the first offering in this new line of natural solutions.[i]

Weliva™ Cimidona® (CNW Group/Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc. (“Norwell”))

WelivaTM Cimidona® contains the exclusive extract Ze 450 from Actaea racemosa, an effective and well-tolerated non-hormonal alternative that works to reduce the frequency and severity of menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats and fatigue.[ii],[iii] Available as 13 mg tablets without prescription, WelivaTM Cimidona® is indicated for adult women at any stage of menopause.

"With the launch of WelivaTM Cimidona®, we're expecting to help change how Canadian women think about menopause and women's quality of life," said Sabrina Davila, Women's Health Brand Manager at Norwell. "It's time to help demystify the hormonal changes that come with every age and break the cycle of silent suffering too often associated with menopause. WelivaTM Cimidona® is a much-needed naturally-sourced solution for women and will serve as a powerful conversation starter."

Meeting the Unmet Need in Menopause

An estimated 10 million Canadian women are aged 40+ and living with either perimenopause, menopause or postmenopause.[iv] On average, a Canadian woman will spend up to half of her life experiencing menopausal symptoms, impacting their physical and psychological quality of life.[v] A national survey by the Menopause Foundation of Canada reveals almost half of women (46 per cent) feel unprepared for this stage of life and more than half (54 per cent) believe menopause is a taboo subject.[vi] Sadly, almost four in 10 women (38 per cent) also feel their symptoms are undertreated.[vii]

"We're proud to be part of the movement to help normalize discussing menopause experiences openly while treating the symptoms," said Davila. "There is a great amount of passion behind WelivaTM and we're thrilled to finally launch using an approach that is rooted in empathy and understanding, supporting women at every step of their menopause journey."

For more information on WelivaTM Cimidona® visit, www.weliva.ca or you can follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About WelivaTM Cimidona®: Understanding Ze 450

Actaea racemosa is a perennial medicinal plant traditionally used to treat various conditions, including menopause-related symptoms.[viii]

WelivaTM Cimidona® uses an exclusive extract, Ze 450, a root extract of Actaea racemosa, which studies have shown is an effective and safe solution for the management of menopausal symptoms.

What makes this specific Ze 450 extract unique is that it is produced using a thorough process with strict control at each step of growing, cultivating, extracting and producing. This ensures consistent levels of active ingredients between batches.

As Ze 450 does not mediate any estrogenic effects,[ix] it could be considered as a suitable non-hormonal alternative to Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT), especially for those at an increased risk of breast cancer. [x]

Clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy of Cimidona® and it should be used for a minimum of 6 weeks to see beneficial effects.[xi],[xii]

This product may not be right for everyone. Consumers should always read and follow the label. WelivaTM Cimidona® is not for use in pregnant or breastfeeding women and caution should be used in women with a liver disorder or who develop symptoms of liver trouble.

For adult women struggling with the symptoms of menopause, WelivaTM Cimidona® is available now at select drug stores in Canada and online at Amazon. To learn more about where to find WelivaTM Cimidona®, please visit www.weliva.ca/where-to-find-products. SRP: $39.99. Disclaimer: Pricing is at the discretion of the retailer.

WelivaTM is a trademark of Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Cimidona® is a registered trademark of Max Zeller Söhne AG, used under license by Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc.

About Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc. is a stand-alone consumer health care company that has the agility and flexibility to lead growth within the OTC category. Norwell Consumer Healthcare's vision is to help Canadians manage their health and wellbeing by offering trusted, clinically proven OTC solutions to meet their under-served health and wellness needs. Norwell's brand portfolio includes brands such as Lax-A-Day®, Hemovel®, Cystoplus®, CromolynTM, Helixia®, and Rhinaris®. All of Norwell's brands are trusted by its patients, consumers, Canadian health care professionals and customers. Norwell's mission is to bring these solutions with an insight-driven, focused, innovative, agile, and collaborative approach. Norwell is an affiliate of the Pharmascience family of companies, which is the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company and has an international presence spanning 50 countries. To learn more about Norwell, visit norwellcanada.ca .

Lax-A-Day®, Hemovel®, Helixia®, and Rhinaris® are registered trademarks owned by Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Cystoplus® is a registered trademark owned by Finchley Research & Development Inc.

CromolynTM is a trademark of Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc.

[i] Weliva Cimidona Product Licence. October 17, 2023.

[ii] Weliva Cimidona Product Licence. October 17, 2023.

[iii] Schellenberg R, et al. Dose-Dependent Effects of the Cimicifuga racemose Extract Ze 450 in the Treatment of Climacteric Complaints: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2012;2012:260301.

[iv] Menopause Foundation of Canada. The Silence and the Stigma: Menopause in Canada. Available at https://menopausefoundationcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/MFC_The-Silence-and-the-Stigma_Menopause-in-Canada_Oct22_v2.pdf . Accessed February 18, 2024.

[v] Menopause Foundation of Canada. Media Release. Available at https://menopausefoundationcanada.ca/menopause-in-canada-report/. Accessed February 18, 2024

[vi] Menopause Foundation of Canada. The Silence and the Stigma: Menopause in Canada. Available at https://menopausefoundationcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/MFC_The-Silence-and-the-Stigma_Menopause-in-Canada_Oct22_v2.pdf Accessed February 2024.

[vii] Menopause Foundation of Canada. The Silence and the Stigma: Menopause in Canada. Available at https://menopausefoundationcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/MFC_The-Silence-and-the-Stigma_Menopause-in-Canada_Oct22_v2.pdf Accessed February 2024.

[viii] Schellenberg R, et al. Dose-Dependent Effects of the Cimicifuga racemosa Extract Ze 450 in the Treatment of Climacteric Complaints: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2012;2012:260301.

[ix] Garita-Hernandez, M., et al., The growth inhibitory activity of the Cimicifuga racemosa extract Ze 450 is mediated through estrogen and progesterone receptors-independent pathways. Planta Med, 2006. 72(4): p. 317-23.

[x] Stute, P., R. Bürki, and V. Geissbühler, Non-hormonal treatment for menopausal hot flushes. Gynécologie suisse Expert letter no. 51, 2017.

[xi] MAX Zeller Söhne AG. Cimidona Product Information. November 2021.

[xii] Drewe J, et al. The Effect of Cimicifuga racemose Extracts Ze 450 in the Treatment of Climacteric Complaints – An Observational Study. Phytomedicine. 2013;20:659-666.



SOURCE Norwell Consumer Healthcare Inc. (“Norwell”)

For further information: Sabrina Davila, Brand Manager, 438-355-4864, [email protected]