OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) government, in partnership with the Mental Health Commission of Canada and Stepped Care Solutions, is happy to announce a 79% reduction in average wait times for mental wellness counselling between 2020 and 2022, along with same-day access to care options.

In March 2020 the GNWT implemented Stepped Care 2.0 (SC2.0 ©), a model that works to enhance and develop systems by organizing and improving access to mental health, addictions and substance use health resources and services. The model promotes a flexible approach that opens access to those seeking support by providing diverse options that include both formal and informal resources and services. Through service improvements, provider training, community engagement and the launch of the NWT Mental Wellness & Addictions Recovery Advisory Group, SC2.0 has expanded the reach, variety, and flexibility of services.

Over 47,500 counselling sessions were held between 2020 and 2022, with 27% being same-day or drop-in sessions and 72% of service users surveyed reported being satisfied with wait times for counselling.

With the success of SC2.0, the GNWT plans to continue engaging with communities, Indigenous partners, and health and social services system stakeholders to build relationships and focus on continuous quality improvement in anti-racism, cultural safety and enhanced Indigenous programming.

The success of SC2.0's implementation in the NWT is a testament to the power of partnerships and the territorial government's commitment to providing person-centered, accessible, quality mental wellness services to residents.

Quotes

"Since partnering with the Mental Health Commission and Stepped Care Solutions in March 2020, we have improved the delivery of NWT mental wellness and addictions recovery services. SC2.0 has helped increase the flexibility of culturally safe mental wellness services available to residents, reducing wait times and increasing satisfaction with their counselling experience."

Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services

GNWT

"The MHCC is proud to partner with the Government of Northwest Territories to support meaningful, accessible, culturally safe, and person-centered mental wellness and substance use health services for everyone living in the NWT. Improving access to these services and reducing wait times allows people to access care when and where they need it."

Michel Rodrigue, president and CEO

Mental Health Commission of Canada



"Stepped Care Solutions congratulates NWT for their efforts in improving access to mental health, addictions and substance use health resources and services using the SC2.0 model. Along with the MHCC, we are honoured to have been a part of this transformation."

Dr. AnnMarie Churchill, President and Lead Executive Officer

Stepped Care Solutions

