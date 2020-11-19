Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Virtually Opens The Market

Northview Fund has been formed to provide investors with an attractive investment opportunity to participate in a geographically diverse portfolio of income-producing multi-residential suites, commercial real estate and execusuites located in Canadian secondary markets in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Québec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. The Fund provides investors with exposure to the Canadian multi-residential sector, which it believes exhibit compelling investment characteristics, the ability to generate consistent cash flows, and a defensive positioning against economic cycle downturns. For more information visit: https://www.northviewfund.com/

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

