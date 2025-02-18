Northstar Signs Waste Asphalt Shingle Supply Letter of Intent with YORK1 for Northstar's Empower Hamilton Facility

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Empower Environmental Solutions Hamilton Ltd. ("Empower Hamilton"), has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with YORK1 Environmental Waste Solutions Ltd. as general partner for and on behalf of York1 Environmental Waste Solutions, LP ("YORK1"), related to the formation of a strategic alliance for the supply of waste roofing shingles and for co-location of complimentary facilities at the Company's planned facility in southwestern Ontario (the "Empower Hamilton Facility").

The LOI expires on December 31, 2025. The parties anticipate entering into a definitive agreement by June 30, 2025. Empower Hamilton initially anticipates receiving up to 10,000 tonnes of asphalt shingles for reprocessing per annum from YORK1 facilities with a mutual understanding for the companies to increase the supply volume through time.

"We are thrilled to announce this strategic alliance with YORK1, a key milestone in advancing our plans for the Empower Hamilton Facility and additionally, a key step in our overall growth plans," said Aidan Mills, President & CEO of Northstar. "Securing a reliable and consistent supply of waste asphalt shingles is a critical step in ensuring the success of our operations and our ability to make a significant environmental impact in southern Ontario. We are excited to work with YORK1 to create a scalable, sustainable solution for the reprocessing of asphalt shingles."

About YORK1

YORK1 embraces the spirit of innovation and collaboration. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, YORK1 is known as one of North America's most forward-thinking, and innovative environmental companies, with a fully integrated infrastructure division. YORK1 is proudly Canadian, with a diverse, experienced workforce, and take pride in providing quality solutions to complex challenges. Learn more about YORK1 at York1.com.

About Northstar

Northstar is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar developed and owns a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracts the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems while also extracting aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale with its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission aims at leading the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America that would otherwise be sent to landfill addressing numerous stakeholder objectives.

