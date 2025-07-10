Northstar Calgary Facility Produces First Liquid Asphalt - Releases Construction & Commissioning Video #6

CALGARY AB, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce that its inaugural asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta (the "Empower Calgary Facility" or the "Facility") has produced its first liquid asphalt. All the major processing units at the Facility have now been commissioned, demonstrating an important derisking of the Company's technology and intellectual property. Details of this achievement are included in the release of the Company's sixth episode in its construction and commissioning update video series.

The sixth episode marks the culmination of commissioning efforts for the Facility to process material from the beginning to the end of the plant and successfully produce liquid asphalt. As has been communicated in prior releases, the 'front-end' of the plant was fully commissioned early in the second quarter of 2025 and with today's announcement, the Company has fully commissioned the hydrocarbon processing 'back-end' of the Facility. Further ramp-up of commissioning volumes will ensue in the short-term with the target to achieve the Emission Reduction Alberta ("ERA") Commissioning Milestone 3 volume of 80 tonnes/day.

Samples taken from the last stage of the process were delivered to an independent laboratory testing facility to measure qualities within the liquid asphalt. Results from those preliminary tests indicate asphalt quality that is significantly better than the Delta pilot plant product and will satisfy requirements contained in a number of the Company's commercial agreements.

"This video update is the most important one in the Company's history," stated Aidan Mills, President & CEO. "The asphalt produced in Calgary is the highest quality we have ever produced demonstrating that our technology works which is an important step in de-risking the business. From here, we will increase production levels to not only meet the ERA Milestone 3 threshold but move beyond that to name plate capacity for the Facility. It is with great pride that we make this announcement and I wish to thank everyone involved to this point in delivering such an outstanding outcome both for Northstar and its shareholders."

The sixth episode is available on the Company's YouTube channel at the link below:

https://youtu.be/F4rXg8y6qec

Incentive Compensation Grant

In accordance with the Company's annual incentive compensation program, the Company intends to grant a total of 2,422,766 stock options to directors, officers, employees and select consultants at an exercise price of $0.335 with a term of five years from the date hereof. Additionally, 538,702 restricted share units and 1,197,391 performance share units were granted to certain of the directors, officers and employees of the Company. All incentive compensation granted is in accordance with the Company's approved equity incentive plan and the grants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Northstar

Northstar is a Canadian waste to value technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar developed and owns a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracts the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems while also extracting aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale with its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission aims at leading the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America that would otherwise be sent to landfill addressing numerous stakeholder objectives.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

Northstar Investor Relations Inquiries: Kin Communications, Phone: 604 684 6730, Email: [email protected]