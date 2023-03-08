MONTREAL, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. ("NorthStar"), the first commercial enterprise to offer complete Space Situational Awareness (SSA) services to monitor all near-Earth orbits from space, is proud to announce the appointment of Johanne Lecomte to the executive team as Vice-President Global Sales & Business Development.

In her role, Johanne will be based in the US and have primary responsibility for driving revenues and commercial opportunities there, and globally. She will focus on commercializing NorthStar's unique SSA services for Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and Space Traffic Management (STM). She will shape NorthStar's commercial growth strategy and influence product development activities, international collaborations, R&D, and marketing with an objective to create and maintain leadership in all target markets.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Johanne as she brings a dimension of knowledge and energy to the NorthStar executive that will certainly accelerate our commercial initiatives as our services prepare to launch this year,'' said Steward Bain, CEO and Co-Founder of NorthStar. ''Her vast experience in all aspects of Business Development in the space industry will play a pivotal role to the growth of our enterprise."

"I am pleased to join the NorthStar executive team to participate in their mission to make a lasting contribution to the sustainability of space through precision information services. NorthStar's innovative approach to resolving complex space challenges is truly inspiring, and I'm eager to work alongside the team to drive growth and expand our customer base," added Johanne Lecomte.

Johanne Lecompte is a highly experienced Sales and Business Development Executive with a proven track record of over 25 years in the Space and Telecommunication industries. She has extensive technical competency in satellite operations, manufacturing and launch systems, with additional expertise in frequency regulation, financing, satellite planning, design and network management tools and systems. Before joining NorthStar, Johanne was Vice-President, Sales and Business Development, Telecom/Observation Earth Navigation, Thales USA/Thales Alenia Space.

Johanne Lecomte holds an MBA, International Business Development/Program Management from Sherbrooke University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, with specialization in Electronics and Telecommunications from Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal.

About NorthStar

NorthStar is the first commercial service to monitor all near-Earth orbits from space. Our unparalleled suite of high-speed information services accurately tracks and predicts the position of space objects to enable safety in spaceflight.

With a head office in Montreal, Canada, a European headquarters in Luxembourg and a wholly owned subsidiary in McLean, Virginia, the company is resolving the ever-growing threat of space collisions and, ultimately, empowering humanity to preserve our planet.

For more information on NorthStar, visit northstar-data.com

SOURCE NorthStar Earth & Space Inc.

For further information: NorthStar media relations: [email protected]