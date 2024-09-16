NORTHSTAR ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $14.0 MILLION ROYALTY TRANSACTION WITH CVW CLEANTECH

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC and CALGARY AB, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the closing of the previously announced $14.0 million royalty transaction (the "Transaction") with CVW CleanTech Inc. (TSXV: CVW) (OTCQX: CVWFF) ("CVW CleanTech") announced on August 7, 2024. The Transaction funded as a five-year 10.0% second secured convertible debenture (the "Royalty Debenture") convertible into revenue royalties on two Northstar facilities and will accelerate the development of Northstar's next two shingle reprocessing facilities following the completion of its first asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta (the "Empower Calgary Facility"). For additional details regarding the Transaction and the terms of the Royalty Debenture, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 7, 2024, which is available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO of Northstar, stated, "We are thrilled to finalize this transformative transaction with CVW CleanTech. Adding CVW as a strategic partner for the Northstar business strengthens our ability to execute our growth plan, provides financial flexibility and preserves shareholder value. The funds will allow us to move swiftly on our next two facilities, building on the anticipated success of the Empower Calgary Facility. The transaction strengthens Northstar's capital structure, reduces Northstar's near-term equity financing needs, and provides flexibility for future financing."

Mr. Akshay Dubey, CEO of CVW CleanTech, added, "We are pleased to have successfully closed our first royalty transaction and look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership with Northstar Clean Technologies. Our investment reflects our confidence in Northstar's leadership and their ability to execute on their growth strategy and deliver positive returns which was supported by the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our investors."

Marketing Agreements

Green Stock News

The Company is also pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Green Stock News LLC ("GSN"), a Minnesota based company, to become a featured issuer on www.greenstocknews.com. For a term of 12 months commencing on the date hereof, GSN will host a profile page for the Company on Greenstocknews.com, feature the Company on its Environmental Solutions section, amplify the dissemination of the Company's news across GSN's syndication channels (Spotify, Amazon Audio, Stockhouse.com, Stocktwits.com, Youtube.com, X.com, and the GSN newsletter), perform video production for the Company (approved videos to be published on Youtube.com), perform search engine optimization for the Company's profile on GSN, and feature the Company in rotating display banners and video banners featured on Greenstocknews.com. The fee for the 12-month program will be US$15,000. The Company and GSN act at arm's length and neither GSN nor any of its principals or staff currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. The effective date of the agreement is September 17, 2024.

About Green Stock News LLC

Green investors start here. Green Stock News is 100% dedicated to emerging green sectors that will shape the future. GSN reaches the web's largest and most targeted niche of investors specifically focused on identifying new opportunities within emerging green sectors such as clean energy, cleantech, cannabis, and sustainable transport.

Winning Media

The Company announces it has entered into an agreement with Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media") to provide strategic digital media and consulting services to the Company. Winning Media is a Houston, Texas based marketing agency that delivers services to a diverse group of clients across North America, providing strategic digital media services, marketing, advertising and data analytic services. The Company and Winning Media act at arm's length and neither Winning Media nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Winning Media will provide strategic digital media services including marketing services, news dissemination, data analytics services, content development, media buying and distribution, and campaign reporting and optimization. The Company has agreed to pay Winning Media an upfront fee of USD$35,000 and the services are expected to take place between the date hereof and February 28, 2025.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

