Northpoint Commercial Finance Partners with Yanmar America to provide Exclusive Floor Plan Dealer Financing for their Rural Lifestyle Group

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. and MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Northpoint Commercial Finance (Northpoint), a diversified finance company that provides flexible inventory lending and floorplan financing solutions and backed by Laurentian Bank of Canada, has partnered with Yanmar America (Yanmar) to be the exclusive financier of their Rural Lifestyle Group. Yanmar's partnership with Northpoint will include flexible, manageable, and customized terms with a dedicated customer support team.

Yanmar America is located in Adairsville, GA and the Rural Lifestyle Group manufacture and wholesale tractors and utility vehicles. For 113 years, Yanmar Group headed by Yanmar Holdings in Japan has built a strong worldwide reputation as a successful diesel engine, heavy machinery, and agricultural machinery manufacturer. With a multitude of products, Yanmar is the go-to for delivering dependable, high-performing products.

Northpoint has grown into an established entity that has proven their commitment to the floorplan industry over the years by developing programs with their customers in mind. They continue to innovate, bring on knowledgeable people, and form strategic partnerships throughout the industry, including this latest exciting endeavor. As this next phase begins for Northpoint, it is expected that the partnership with Yanmar will strengthen Northpoint's offerings and aid in providing the best support and financing opportunities to the equipment industry.

"Northpoint is excited to launch this exclusive relationship with Yanmar America and their Rural Lifestyle Group. We are honored and excited to team up with such a quality product and well-known brand in the industry". Dan Radley, President and CEO of Northpoint, says, "Our customer focus and commitment to growth aligns well with Yanmar's culture and their go-to-market strategy. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Yanmar America."

Jeff Albright, Yanmar America President, states, "We are excited about the partnership and look forward to working with Northpoint to provide attractive financing opportunities that address our dealer's needs. Our new partnership with Northpoint is a significant opportunity to increase sales and ensure the success and profitability of our dealers and I'm confident that it will be well received across our North American network."

About Yanmar America

Yanmar America Corporation, located in Adairsville, GA, is the regional headquarters of Yanmar Group, headed by Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. a global company based in Osaka, Japan. Yanmar Group' initial enterprise was established in 1912, and in 1933 became the world's first manufacturer to develop a practical small diesel engine. Today, Yanmar Group is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment, as well as gas engine-based energy systems. Yanmar America Corporation is located at 101 International Parkway, Adairsville, GA 30103.

For more information, please visit Yanmar.com/us.

About Northpoint Commercial Finance

Backed by Laurentian Bank, Northpoint Commercial Finance, with offices throughout North America, is a diversified financial solutions provider offering inventory lending, floorplan finance, and asset-based financing. An experienced lender, they offer a wide array of program structures to meet the needs of original equipment manufacturers, distributors, resellers and dealers in a variety of consumer and commercial products industries. Their team offers a creative, flexible and personal approach combined with innovative technologies, and streamlined processes. For more information about Northpoint's product offerings, visit www.northpointcf.com.

