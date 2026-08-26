Northern Shield Announces Results of 3D IP at Creston Copper Porphyry Target, Root & Cellar Project, Newfoundland; Drill Permits Received

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to report results of the 3D induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey completed at the Company's flagship Root & Cellar Property ("Root & Cellar" or the "Property") on the Burin Peninsula of eastern Newfoundland. The Property is being explored for porphyry copper ± molybdenum, gold and tellurium, and for epithermal gold-silver-tellurium.

A review of the first 3D inversion modelling of chargeability and resistivity over a 4.6 km² grid covering the Creston copper porphyry target has been completed with four priority targets defined (Figure 1a and b). Three, IP-1, IP-2 and IP-3, appear to be connected, lying in the same zone of elevated chargeability. The fourth, IP-4, is a separate target to the north and possibly related to the Conquest gold zone.

Target IP-1

IP-1 is a near-surface chargeability response of approximately 9.5 mV/V coinciding with a bornite / possible chalcocite occurrence found during ground truthing of the target. It plunges shallowly to the SE into the IP-2 anomaly.

Targets IP-2 & 3

IP-2 extends from near surface to approximately 450 m depth with chargeability responses from 9.8 to 12.5 mV/V, and resistivity averaging approximately 6,875 ohm-m - the strongest combined response in the survey and the highest-priority target from the survey. IP-3 has a modelled chargeability of 9 to 11.2 mV/V at depths between 245 and 570 m and lies on the southern flank of a magnetic high that is interpreted as the porphyry intrusion that is driving the system (Figure 2). IP-2 and -3 combined, have a strike-length of approximately 1,000 m with a trend parallel to both the diatreme breccia complex and the copper (lead-zinc) mineralization in the neighbouring quarries. These anomalies are on the edge of the grid and hence their geometry and magnitude cannot be fully determined. They also lie outside the area of Northern Shield's soil geochemical sampling in an area that has not been evaluated by prior exploration.

Target IP-4

IP-4 measures approximately 240 m by 300 m in plan extending from near surface to approximately 400 m depth. It is characterised by chargeability of 8.5 to 9.0 mV/V coincident with resistivity averaging approximately 9,350 ohm-m, the most resistive area in the survey. This combination of elevated chargeability with strongly elevated resistivity is typical of disseminated sulphides hosted in quartz veins or silicified alteration.

Interpretation

The magnitude of the chargeability responses at Root & Cellar is consistent with expectations for the core of an alkalic porphyry system. Induced polarization responds to the surface area of sulphide rather than to copper grade, and alkalic mineralization is typically sulphide-poor and dominated by high-tenor copper minerals such as bornite and chalcocite. Higher chargeabilities in porphyry systems are usually attributed to the alteration cap that contains abundant disseminated pyrite and not the mineralized core.

"This survey has done exactly what we asked of it. It has taken a copper showing we could stand on and shown us that it is the near-surface expression of something considerably larger, extending several hundred metres to depth, to the southeast and still open. We now have a clear, prioritised basis for drilling. Also, beyond defining the copper target, the survey has identified an untested target that may be part of the Conquest Zone."

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

Next Steps

Ground truthing of the targets continues and a permit for 15 new drill hole collars has just been received, in addition to the 14 that remain permitted from last year. Nine of these new drill hole collar locations are in the main Conquest Zone.

The DasVision® 3D IP survey was completed by Abitibi Geophysics Inc. of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The survey used a distributed receiver array employing IRIS Instruments FullWaver technology in a pole-dipole configuration, with 100 m receiver dipole separations and current injections every 100 m over approximately 4.6 km². A total of 148 of 150 planned current injections were completed and 9,464 data points collected.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Muggridge, P. Geo., an independent consultant and "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company, a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets, which views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a mineable, near surface deposit at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the copper mineralization, and then to its advancement to the large gold-silver-tellurium and porphyry copper system that it has become.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for porphyry copper, epithermal gold, nickel-copper-cobalt and other mineralization at the Company's Root & Cellar and Property, geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Northern Shield Resources Inc.

Northern Shield Resources Inc.: Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]