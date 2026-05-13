Northern Shield Provides Update on Exploration at Root & Cellar and CSM Properties, Newfoundland

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to provide updates on exploration at Root & Cellar and CSM properties in the Avalon Terrane of Eastern Newfoundland. The Company's flagship Root & Cellar Property ("Root & Cellar"), on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland, is being explored for porphyry copper +/- molybdenum, gold and tellurium and epithermal gold-silver-tellurium. The CSM Property ("CSM"), located on the Avalon Peninsula about 100 km to the east of Root & Cellar, is being explored for magmatic Ni-Cu-Co and porphyry copper style mineralization.

At the Root & Cellar, line-cutting has been completed on the grid over the Creston Copper Zone ("Creston") with a 3D-IP geophysical survey estimated to commence by mid-May. Creston is defined by a 2 km diameter copper soil and rock sample anomaly and represents one of the largest copper footprints on the Burin Peninsula. A diatreme breccia pipe complex, measuring approximately 1,600 × 800 metres occupies the centre of the target. Three phases of copper mineralization are noted in the diatreme breccia, along with lead and zinc mineralization, believed to have precipitated from a vapour phase, which is interpreted as evidence of an underlying magmatic-hydrothermal system. A 2,000 to 3,000 m drilling program is planned to test targets defined by the 3D-IP survey.

CSM, further to the east in the Avalon Terrane, was originally acquired for its porphyry copper potential. The Company believes that the east-west rift system where Root & Cellar is located, continues across Placentia Bay to the south end of the Avalon Peninsula where it intersects a north-trending rift system. The southern portion of CSM covers a distinct cluster of till samples anomalous in copper, nickel and cobalt in an area of limited bedrock exposure. However, government geology maps show multiple gabbroic sills with strike lengths exceeding 10 km, hosted in sedimentary carbonate and shale sequences. A high resolution airborne magnetic survey totalling 3,200 line-kilometers has been completed over CSM by Prospectair Surveys at 50 m line-spacing. Processing and modelling of the data is underway with an initial review of the unprocessed data supporting the existence of multiple thin sills and highlighting unmapped dikes that coincide with the tend of the east-west rift. Based on these results and regional gravity data which suggests the prospective geology continues at depth to the north of the original claim block, CSM has been expanded from 135 km2 to 292 km2. Further updates will be provided once the data is processed and modelled.

"The past few months we have been focussing on gathering information at Creston and growing our understanding of the copper porphyry target, and in the process, the entire Root & Cellar camp. We now eagerly look forward to the start of the 3D-IP survey and then drilling. At CSM, we were not expecting to be exploring for magmatic Ni-Cu-Co in the Avalon Terrane, however the till geochemical signature is quite clear, but on stepping back to look at the bigger geological picture, including a large fertile gabbroic sill-dike complex, intruding carbonates and pyritic shales at a rift-rift intersection, it is hard to ignore."

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Muggridge, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company, a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets, that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a mineable, near surface deposit at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the copper mineralization, and then to its advancement to the large gold-silver-tellurium and porphyry copper system that it has become.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for porphyry copper, epithermal gold, nickel-copper-cobalt and other mineralization at the Company's Root & Cellar and CSM Properties, geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or acracy of this release.

SOURCE Northern Shield Resources Inc.

Northern Shield Resources Inc., Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]