Northern Shield Announces New Discovery at Fortune and Completion of Geophysics at Root & Cellar, Newfoundland

Fortune Property: Recent prospecting in the Jasper Brook area of the Fortune Property (Fig 1) resulted in the discovery of epithermal-type mineralization with associated quartz veining and silicification. The discoveries in outcrop and sub-crop include:

Jasperoid hosting several phases of grey quartz veins, which host fine-grained pyrite with lesser chalcopyrite and bornite (Fig. 2a), which are cut by a later phase of crustiform-colloform banded quartz veins (Fig. 2b) also carrying fine-grained sulphides. Granular to breccia-textured quartz veins with significant coarse disseminated pyrite (Fig. 3a), with some hosting abundant bright green mica believed to be phengite or roscoelite (Fig. 3b). Banded pyrite-silica along vein walls, with banded quartz-pyrite-chlorite infilling tension gashes (Fig. 4), locally cut by quartz-adularia(?)-pyrite veins. Grey, vuggy silica breccia containing pyrite and occasional grains believed to be fluorite (Fig. 5). Quartz-vein breccias (Fig. 6). Larger quartz veins, some with minor chalcopyrite, bornite or trace covellite(?), and others with fine-grained molybdenite (Fig. 7).

All mineral identifications described herein are preliminary, based on field and hand-specimen examination, and remain subject to laboratory confirmation. Samples have been submitted for analyses with results pending.

The discoveries were made by Root & Cellar discoverer Jeffery Brushett and veteran Burin prospector Albert Stone. Alteration, consistent with porphyry copper and high-sulphidation gold systems, including silicification, pyrophyllite and alunite, was recognized in the Rattle Brook area previously, however the mineralization and veining in the Jasper Brook area is the first concrete indication of a mineral system in the area. Prospecting follow up will continue in the Jasper Brook area to expand the mineralized area.

"We are very excited about the rocks now emerging from Jasper Brook. The range of quartz textures and minerals points to a wide span of deposit styles and temperatures of formation -- most likely a telescoped system in which deep, porphyry-proximal levels and shallower epithermal levels have been brought close together. At this early stage it is hard to know exactly what we are dealing with, but having an abundance of mineralization is a good problem to have. We will be back in the Jasper Brook area in the coming days to expand the footprint of these discoveries and establish better context. These finds continue to emphasize the prospectivity and untapped potential of the Burin Peninsula for porphyry copper and epithermal gold,"

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

Root & Cellar: a 3D-IP geophysical survey at the Creston target has been completed by Abitibi Geophysics of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Results are pending. The Creston target is defined by a 2-km-diameter copper soil and rock-sample anomaly representing one of the largest copper footprints on the Burin Peninsula. A diatreme breccia pipe complex measuring approximately 1,600 × 800 metres occupies the centre of the target. Three phases of copper mineralization are noted in the diatreme breccia, along with lead and zinc mineralization interpreted to have precipitated from a vapour phase, which the Company considers to be permissive of an underlying magmatic-hydrothermal system.

Further trenching and "surgical" prospecting will commence next week at the Conquest and Windfall Zones at Root & Cellar.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Muggridge, P. Geo., an independent consultant and "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company, a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets, which views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find a mineable, near surface deposit at relatively low cost. We implement a model driven exploration approach to reduce the risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from a Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the copper mineralization, and then to its advancement to the large gold-silver-tellurium and porphyry copper system that it has become.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for porphyry copper, epithermal gold, nickel-copper-cobalt and other mineralization at the Company's Root & Cellar and Fortune Properties, geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Northern Shield Resources Inc.

Northern Shield Resources Inc., Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]