Northern Shield Reports Significant Cu, Pb, Zn Values from Polymetallic Porphyry Target, Root & Cellar Property, Newfoundland

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce values up to 3.9% Pb, 4.0% Zn and 2.0% Cu from grab rock samples from the Creston Copper Target, on the Company's 100% owned Root & Cellar Property ("Root & Cellar" or the "Property"), Burin Peninsula, in southeastern Newfoundland. The Property hosts 5 epithermal gold-silver-(tellurium) zones over a 6-kilometre strike-length, and a large, associated polymetallic porphyry copper system.

Thematic map showing location of recently collected samples from the diatreme breccia. (CNW Group/Northern Shield Resources Inc.)

The samples were collected from an area of mineralization in the diatreme breccia complex (Figure 1), covering approximately 50 m x 30 m, exposed as quarrying continues in the aggregate quarries on the Property (see Company News release, January 14, 2026). Grab rock samples returned values up to 3.9% Pb and 4.0% Zn, with anomalous silver and tellurium, and a grab rocks sample from a quarry 375 m to the north returned 2.0% Cu with anomalous silver and tellurium. These concentrations are the highest lead / zinc values on the Property, which support the polymetallic nature of an underlying porphyry copper systems at Creston. Importantly, the signature of the lead-zinc mineralization, along with the molybdenum-rich hydrothermal breccia, are indicative of late-stage, metal-rich fluids venting to surface.

Table 1. Selected significant grab rocks samples, Creston Copper Target.

Sample Pb (%) Zn (%) Cu (%) Te (ppm) Ag (g/t) RC25-5131 3.9 0.9 0.06 11.9 9.6 RC25-5126 2.6 4.0 0.24 9.4 6.9 RC25-5135 2.5 1.5 0.08 6.6 5.2 RC25-5132 2.5 0.1 - 7.1 5.3 RC25-5134 1.3 1.1 0.07 4.1 3.3 RC25-5128D 1.1 1.3 - 1.9 1.0 RC25-5129 1.0 0.1 - 1.9 1.6 RC25-5137A 1.0 0.2 - 4.4 2.8 RC-5057 - - 2.0 6.3 10.3

Soils, and other rock grab samples, anomalous in Pb-Zn-Sb-As, have previously been noted on the periphery of the 2 km-diameter Creston Copper Target which is consistent with mineralization from the outer shell of a typical porphyry copper system. Grab samples are inherently selective and may not be representative of the overall grade, continuity, or extent of mineralization on the property. As such, grab sample results should not be considered indicative of underlying mineral resources, and no assurance can be provided that these results reflect broader mineralized zones.

Abitibi Geophysics Ltd has been contracted for a 3D-IP geophysical survey over the Creston Target expected to commence in late April.

"The lead-zinc mineralization, which adds to the metal endowment of the system, represents an important piece of the exploration puzzle at Creston. In porphyry copper systems, base metal zonation is predictable: copper and molybdenum concentrate in the high-temperature core, while lead, zinc and silver precipitate in the cooler, outer and upper zones as hydrothermal fluids ascend and expand. This metal zonation, combined with our Mo-rich breccia and copper showings, confirm a large-scale, vertically-extensive, hydrothermal system at Creston. This suggests the high-grade copper- core lies at some depth beneath the features we're seeing at surface. The upcoming 3D-IP survey will be instrumental in imaging the target zone for drilling."

- Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Northern Shield

Rock samples were analyzed by ALS Global in Vancouver, BC, for Au by Fire Assay with ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP22) and multi-elements by four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). All standards and duplicates met targeted values. Technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Northern Shield Resources

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company, a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets, that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity to find mineable, near surface deposits at relatively low cost. We use a model driven exploration approach to reduce risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. This approach led us to option the Root & Cellar Property from the Newfoundland prospector, who discovered the copper mineralization, and then its advancement to the large gold-silver-tellurium epithermal Au/Ag and porphyry copper systems that it has become.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for epithermal gold deposits, and other mineralization at the Company's Root & Cellar Property , geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Northern Shield Resources Inc.

Northern Shield Resources Inc.: Ian Bliss, President and CEO, Tel.: (613) 232-0459, Fax: (613) 232-0760, [email protected]