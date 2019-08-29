Northern New Brunswick residents to benefit from infrastructure improvements

EEL RIVER BAR FIRST NATION, NB, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in green and rural infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska–Restigouche; the Honourable Jake Stewart, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice; and Sacha LaBillois, Chief of Eel River Bar First Nation, announced four projects in northern New Brunswick.

Eel River Bar First Nations lands and the Village of Charlo will be connected to water services from the Village of Eel River Crossing to provide residents with a reliable source of safe drinking water that will also support future population growth. The new sewer services will ensure cleaner water in the Eel River Estuary, protecting local ecosystems. Today's event also marks the official ground breaking of this project.

Three other road and bridge improvement projects in Eel River Bar First Nations, Nash Creek and Robinsonville will ensure local travellers have access to safe and reliable roadways.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.4 million towards these four projects. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing more than $3.3 million for the four projects, and the Eel River Bar First Nation is contributing $563,660 for one project.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves safe, clean, drinking water and our government is making significant investments to ensure communities across Canada have modern water and wastewater infrastructure and can build a healthy, sustainable future. This project will greatly improve the quality of life for Charlo and Eel River Bar First Nation residents by to increasing access to public water services, while maintaining a clean environment where people can live, work and raise their families."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments to improve water and wastewater facilities in our communities will always remain a priority for our government. We understand that Madawaska-Restigouche families deserve to live in a safe environment adapted to modern life. This goes without saying to ensure the health of our citizens. This project will greatly benefit the communities of the Eel River Bar and Charlo First Nation."

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska–Restigouche

"The provincial government takes its responsibility to protect water sources and the environment very seriously. The investment in potable and wastewater infrastructure will ensure the communities of Eel River Bar First Nation, Charlo and Eel River will continue to flourish for generations to come."

The Honourable Jake Stewart, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs on behalf of the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice, Attorney General and minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"In the spirit of reconciliation, we're pleased to be collaborating with our neighbors, the municipalities (of Charlo and ERC) on the water interconnection project. Bringing water to the Aboriginal Heritage Gardens is monumental for ERB as it will be the first step in a bigger project that will allow us to showcase the contributions that the Mi'gmaq people have made to society."

Sacha LaBillois, Chief of Eel River Bar First Nation

Quick facts

Indigenous Services Canada provided $250,000 for Eel River Bar First Nation and the Aboriginal Heritage Garden to be connected to the water and wastewater infrastructure in the nearby Village of Charlo .

for and the Aboriginal Heritage Garden to be connected to the water and wastewater infrastructure in the nearby . Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. $4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Related Product

Backgrounder

Northern New Brunswick residents to benefit from infrastructure improvements

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support four infrastructure projects in New Brunswick.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.4 million in these projects. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing more than $3.3 million, and the Eel River Bar First Nation is contributing $563,660 for one project.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Regional Integration of Water and Sewer Services Project Village of Charlo and Village of Eel River Crossing The project involves connecting the water from the Village of Eel River Crossing to the lands of the Eel River Bar First Nation and the Village of Charlo. $2,632,382 $313,800 $563,660 Bridge Rehabilitation - Eel River Bar No.1 (Route 134) Eel River Bar First Nation This project involves rehabilitation of the Eel River Bar No.1 Bridge located on Route 134. $500,000 $500,000 $0 Regular Bridge Replacement - Nash Creek No.1 (Route 134) Nash Creek The project involves replacing a bridge over Nash Creek with a new structure. $1,150,000 $1,150,000 $0 Flood Mitigation - Upsalquitch River Road Robinsonville The project involves repairing washed-out sections of riverbank in eight areas along a 1.2km stretch of the Upsalquitch River by building up each slope with armor stone. $1,160,000 $1,340,000 $0

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Bruce Macfarlane, Communications, Regional Development Corporation, 506-444-4583, bruce.macfarlane@gnb.ca; Tyler Morrison, Communications Officer, Eel River Bar First Nation, Phone: 506-684-2007 ext. 201, Cell: 418-215-0377, tyler.morrison@eelriverbar.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

