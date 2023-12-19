BAIE-COMEAU, QC, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Over the next five years, the gouvernement du Québec and its partners will invest nearly 2.6 billion dollars in the sustainable development of Québec's northern territory. The Northern Action Plan 2023–2028 (NAP 23–28) was created in response to the economic, social and environmental development issues specific to the North, and presents 45 new actions to implement projects that will mobilize local communities. This government strategy will not only improve the quality of life of those who live in the North, but also increase Québec's level of wealth.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, and Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Ms. Maïté Blanchette Vézina, made the announcement today in Baie–Comeau, in the company of the Minister of Employment, and Minister Responsible for the Côte–Nord region, Ms. Kateri Champagne Jourdain, the Minister of Labour, and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie, Nord–du–Québec and Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions, Jean Boulet, and the Member for the electoral district of René–Lévesque, Yves Montigny.

The NAP 23–28 is the result of a collaboration between more than 25 departments and agencies. In addition to 45 new actions, the NAP 23–28 includes 30 actions initiated before 2023. The new actions are defined in the document entitled Northern Québec, at the heart of our future, available online.

The gouvernement du Québec will invest 1,665.3 million dollars, of which 828.7 million dollars will come from the Société du Plan Nord. The NAP 23–28 also includes a number of financial tools designed to meet the specific needs of organizations and businesses in the field. The Société du Plan Nord will allocate 60 million dollars to the Opportunity budget and 20 million dollars to the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques.

These financial tools have already made it possible to set up a wide range of projects. The municipality of Longue–Pointe–de–Mingan, in the Côte–Nord region, for example, has improved its range of community and sports activities for residents and visitors alike, thanks to the support of the Société du Plan Nord. The Kativik School Board in Nunavik was also able to acquire heavy machinery for its northern construction equipment operator training program. Financial support from the Société du Plan Nord also enabled the construction of an inter–regional footbridge over the Péribonka River for quad and snowmobilers in the Parc régional des Grandes–Rivières du lac Saint–Jean.

The Société du Plan Nord will coordinate the implementation of the NAP 23–28. The Société's mission is to contribute to the integrated and coherent development of Québec's northern territory, in accordance with the key directions defined by the government. It does so in consultation with representatives of the regions and the First Nations concerned, as well as the private sector.

"I am proud to present the 2023–2028 Northern Action Plan, a pivotal step in our approach to the sustainable development of the territory north of the 49th parallel. These 45 new actions will contribute to the economic vitality of the northern territory, but above all, they will improve the quality of life of local populations. All of Québec stands to gain!"

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, and Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

"The initiatives we are funding through the Northern Action Plan are concrete and contribute to the vitality of our communities. With this new 2.6 billion dollar envelope, we're offering important tools and levers to local businesses and organizations. This will make it easier for them to prosper, while consolidating their crucial role in our regional economy."

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Employment, and Minister Responsible for the Côte–Nord region

"I'm delighted that the new version of the Northern Action Plan is being rolled out today. Like its predecessor, this government plan will have a tangible impact on businesses and communities in the Nord–du–Québec region, as well as in other northern regions of Québec."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie, Nord–du–Québec and Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions

"I'm pleased to see that particular attention has been paid to the social and cultural realities of the First Nations and the Inuit people during the development of the Northern Action Plan 2023–2028. Thanks to the sums invested, First Nations and Inuit communities will have the financial tools to benefit from significant improvements in education and entrepreneurship. I believe this plan will make a real contribution to the development and vitality of the Inuit, Naskapi, Cree and Innu communities that inhabit the northern territory."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

"By focusing on the sustainable development of our northern territory, we are helping to ensure a more prosperous future for its communities, like those in northern Saguenay–Lac–Saint–Jean. I am confident that the investments and programs of the Société du Plan Nord will continue to make a difference in our region."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac–Saint–Jean region

"It's important to make our northern territory more attractive and encourage its sustainable development. The launch of the 2023–2028 Northern Action Plan, with 45 new actions, is good news. The gouvernement du Québec is thus reaffirming its commitment to the residents of the Nord–du–Québec region."

Denis Lamothe, Member of the National Assembly for Ungava

"Several new actions in the 2023–2028 Northern Action Plan will bring concrete tools to the communities of the Côte–Nord region. And I am convinced, having seen many of its achievements in recent years, that the Société du Plan Nord will work with its partners to ensure that these actions become a reality."

Yves Montigny, Member of the National Assembly for René-Lévesque

"I'm delighted that communities in northern Saguenay–Lac–Saint–Jean can benefit from the actions and financial tools of the 2023–2028 Northern Action Plan. With the support of the Société du Plan Nord, the benefits are tangible on our territory."

Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval

"The Société du Plan Nord will coordinate this major project, in collaboration with the various departments, agencies and local representatives involved. It will invest 828.7 million dollars in this strategy, which totals 2.6 billion dollars. So, for every dollar the Société du Plan Nord invests, two dollars is invested by its partners. This is a major leverage effect for the benefit of all stakeholders in the northern region."

Patrick Beauchesne, President and CEO, Société du Plan Nord

Highlights

The NAP 23–28 includes 45 new socio–economic actions divided into four key directions: Increase connectivity to the territory Build on northern economic strengths Stimulate community vitality Preserve a unique environment



