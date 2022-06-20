QUÉBEC, June 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société du Plan Nord has granted $500,000 to the Northern Village of Kuujjuaq to set up the first permanent veterinary clinic in Nunavik. The clinic is currently under construction and will be fully operational by early 2023.

Jonatan Julien, Minister Responsible for the Côte–Nord and Gaspésie–Îles–de–la–Madeleine regions, made the announcement today.

Veterinary health care services are necessary for Nunavik communities as dogs are an integral part of Inuit culture. The clinic already offers minor surgeries, such as sterilization of male dogs. This intervention helps to control the dog population and thus reduce the public health risks associated with the presence of roaming dogs.

The amount granted by the Société du Plan Nord will help finance the infrastructure, equipment and materials necessary for the opening of the clinic.

The establishment of this clinic corresponds to one of the 49 actions of the Northern Action Plan 2020-2023 and meets a need stated by the Northern Québec stakeholders.

Quote:

"This financial support granted to the Northern Village of Kuujjuaq for the establishment of a veterinary care clinic is in line with our vision of sustainable development of the northern territory presented in our Northern Action Plan. This project is already having a concrete impact on the residents of Kuujjuaq. Dogs are an important part of Inuit culture and I am proud that our government can help meet this important local need for care."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte–Nord and Gaspésie–Îles–de–la–Madeleine regions

"The establishment of this permanent veterinary clinic, which will allow animals to be treated on site, is a need that has long been raised by the community. I salute the work of the Société du Plan Nord in this matter."

Denis Lamothe, MNA for Ungava

Highlights:

This action corresponds to action 3.3.1.2 of the Northern Action Plan 2020-2023 of the gouvernement du Québec: "Establish a veterinary services and health clinic in Nunavik".

The 20-23 NAP reflects the priorities identified by Northern Québec stakeholders. It aims to provide relevant communities with the appropriate tools and enable them to inhabit the territory fully. The gouvernement du Québec will invest $778.6 million , or more than half of the amount provided in the 20-23 NAP, to support businesses and residents who are established and active north of the 49 th parallel. Twenty departments and agencies of the gouvernement du Québec jointly designed the 20-23 NAP's 49 socio-economic actions.

, or more than half of the amount provided in the 20-23 NAP, to support businesses and residents who are established and active north of the 49 parallel. Twenty departments and agencies of the gouvernement du Québec jointly designed the 20-23 NAP's 49 socio-economic actions. SPN's mission is to contribute to the integrated and holistic development of Québec's northern territory based on government-issued orientations. It does so in consultation with relevant regional representatives and Indigenous communities, and the private sector.

