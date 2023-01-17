NORTHCLIFF SETTLES LOAN

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces, further to its June 23, 2022, August 18, 2022, August 24, 2022 and September 14, 2022 news releases, that it has settled the second tranche of $500,000 plus accrued interest of the $1,000,000 2021 loan by issuing 23,655,914 shares to Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited ("Todd"), a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, the Company's largest shareholder.

Todd now holds 143,794,986 shares or a 56.23% interest in Northcliff.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

President & CEO

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

