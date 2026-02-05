NORTHCLIFF PROGRESSES WITH PRE-CONSTRUCTION PROGRAMS FOR SISSON PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to provide an update on progress with the pre-construction phase work on the Sisson Project in New Brunswick, Canada.

The Sisson Project hosts a large deposit of two critical minerals – tungsten and molybdenum. A feasibility study completed in 2013 proposed development as an open pit mine with conventional processing and a value-added ammonium paratungstate plant. Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") approvals were received from the provincial and federal governments in 2015 and 2017, respectively, followed by other key approvals.

In 2025, the project received funding under US and Canadian critical minerals initiatives, including a US$15 million (~C$20.7 million) award under the Defense Production Act ("DPA") Title III program and C$8.2 million in Canadian support provided through the Global Partnerships Initiative (see May 1, 2025 and August 7, 2025 releases). With this funding in hand, Northcliff embarked on a focused program to advance the Sisson Project through the pre-construction phase.

Activities conducted on the Company's focused pre-construction program include:

Update to the 2013 feasibility study ("FS Update") and Front-End Basic Engineering work, including site investigation programs and additional metallurgical testwork. The FS Update is designed to provide the necessary economic and technical information to support a construction decision for the project.



Initiated in the second quarter of 2025, the FS Update has included comprehensive review and verification of previous work as well as consideration and assessment of new approaches to optimize the mine development. Led by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC (see June 25, 2025 release), the work has involved a number of consultants and specialists. Completion is expected in mid-2026.



Multiple engineering workstreams and studies required to meet the technical conditions associated with Northcliff's in-hand environmental approvals and support detailed project development planning.



Following receipt of a field permit in October 2025, a site investigation program was initiated, including geotechnical drilling, test pitting and a geophysical survey to collect information on overburden and bedrock characteristics to support basic and detailed engineering and design work for the tailings storage facility design. This program is expected to be completed by the end of February 2026.



Advancement of discussions on project finance and product offtake arrangements.

Over the next quarter, work will continue to advance the FS Update, Front-End Basic Engineering, and EIA compliance workstreams. Planning and permitting is underway for the second phase of fieldwork to begin in the late spring of 2026 involving further geotechnical drilling and test pitting to collect additional data in the open pit area.

Additionally, an archeological field program is being planned based on the results of previous work completed in 2015. Through engagement with the Province's Archaeology and Heritage Branch and the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick, a Heritage Resource Protection Protocol is being finalized, setting the terms for training and mitigation activity associated with satisfying EIA conditions. The Company is also continuing its outreach with communities to discuss its work programs and to finalize an engagement plan for the potential operation at Sisson.

Discussions with key potential Western offtake purchasers and engagement with potential project funding partners is ongoing. In addition, Northcliff is engaged in discussions with US and Canadian import-export credit agencies as part of its project finance workstream. The Company is also working with the Canadian Major Projects Office (see release November 13, 2025) to explore opportunities for their financial and regulatory assistance based on its referral as a Nation Building Project. Northcliff continues to engage with governmental organizations with the aim of securing financing and product marketing support.

"Advancing projects like the Sisson Project is essential to strengthening Canada's critical minerals supply chains – including for manufacturing and security – and supporting jobs and economic growth in Atlantic Canada. Through our Majors Projects Office, our new government is helping move strategically important projects from planning to construction, while upholding strong environmental standards and meaningful engagement with local and Indigenous communities. This is how we ensure we are a reliable, responsible supplier to our allies and industry, and grow the strongest economy in the G7 at home," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tanya Yang, P.Eng., a Qualified Person who is not independent of the Company.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

Andrew Ing

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of Northcliff, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of Northcliff. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including Northcliff's experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of Northcliff to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Northcliff assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law. For additional information regarding forward-looking statements and their related risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended on October 31, 2024, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.