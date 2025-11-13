NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES SISSON PROJECT ON CANADA'S NATION BUILDING PROJECTS LIST

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce that its Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project (the "Sisson Project" or "Sisson") has been referred to the Major Projects Office. The Major Projects Office will provide financial and regulatory assistance in the advancement of the Sisson Project towards a construction decision.

On November 13, 2025, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that the Sission Mine is one of the projects that will be referred to the Major Projects Office. Established under Bill C-5 passed by Canada's parliament in June 2025, the intent of the Major Projects Office is to give government new powers to approve major projects of national interesti, facilitating development of these projects through collaboration with key partners, including project proponents, Indigenous Peoples, investors, and all levels of governmentii.

Sisson is a pre-construction stage project with in-hand Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") approvals. Sisson received EIA approvals from the provincial and federal governments in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Located near tidewater in New Brunswick, Canada, the Sisson Project hosts a significant deposit of tungsten and molybdenum, both of which have been identified as Critical Minerals by the Government of Canada. The Company is currently progressing with studies to advance the project.

In 2025, Northcliff received funding under Critical Minerals initiatives in the United States ("US") and Canada. In May, the US Department of Defense ("DoD") awarded the Company US$15 million (~C$20.7 million) under the Defense Production Act Title III program to expand tungsten's domestic capacity, sustainment of its critical production and address vulnerability in the Critical Minerals supply chain in the US and Canada (May 1, 2025 release). In August, final approval was received from Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") whereby NRCan will provide contribution funding for up to C$8.214 million in support of the costs for the update of the Feasibility Study and basic engineering through the Global Partnerships Initiative (August 7, 2025 release). The objectives of the work being funded by NRCan are to build on and complement the programs being supported by the US DoD.

Northcliff Chairman, President & CEO Andrew Ing said, "We are excited that the Sisson Project is one of the nation building projects announced today by Prime Minister Carney and referred to the Major Projects Office. Northcliff's goal is to contribute to the efforts to build a resilient supply chain of critical minerals and support their growing use in digital technology, clean energy, and aerospace applications by becoming a reliable, easily accessible, domestic producer of tungsten and molybdenum in New Brunswick."

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

Andrew Ing

Chairman, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of Northcliff, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of Northcliff. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including Northcliff's experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of Northcliff to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Northcliff assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law. For additional information regarding forward-looking statements and their related risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended on October 31, 2024, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.