NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES GRANT OF EXTENSION TO CONSTRUCTION START FOR SISSON PROJECT & APPOINTMENT OF NEW BOARD CHAIR

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce that the Minister of the Department of Environment and Climate Change ("DECC") has approved a five year extension to the construction commencement timeline for the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project (the "Sisson Project") in New Brunswick, Canada.

"On behalf of Northcliff, I would like to thank the New Brunswick government for granting the five year extension to the construction commencement timeline. This extension provides Northcliff a runway to complete workstreams that will provide the necessary economic and technical information to support a construction decision," said Andrew Ing, Northcliff's CEO.

The Sisson Project received Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") approvals from the provincial and federal governments in 2015 and 2017, respectively, successfully completed the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulation Schedule 2 amendment ("MDMER") authorization process in July 2019, and the Sisson Fisheries Act Authorization application and Off-setting/Fish Habitat Compensation Plan process was completed, and a HADD Authorization under the Fisheries Act issued by the government of Canada in October 2020.

The Sisson Project hosts a significant deposit of the critical minerals, tungsten and molybdenum. The Company developed a detailed work program and is currently progressing with studies to advance the project through the pre-construction phase.

In 2025, Northcliff received funding under critical minerals initiatives in the United States ("US") and Canada. In May, the US Department of Defense ("DoD") awarded the Company US$15 million (~C$20.7 million) under the Defense Production Act Title III program to expand tungsten's domestic capacity, sustainment of its critical production and address vulnerability in the Critical Minerals supply chain in the US and Canada (May 1, 2025 release). In August, final approval was received from Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") whereby NRCan will provide contribution funding for up to C$8.214 million in support of the costs for the update of the Feasibility Study and basic engineering through the Global Partnerships Initiative (August 7, 2025 release). The objectives of the work being funded by NRCan are to build on and complement the programs being supported by the US DoD.

Northcliff is also pleased to announce that Peter C. Mitchell has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Northcliff, replacing Andrew Ing. Mr Ing. will continue as President and CEO and a Director of Northcliff, focusing on project execution and financing to advance the Sisson Project towards construction and production.

Peter Mitchell is a Chartered Accountant (CPA-CA) with more than 35 years of senior financial management experience in both public and private companies who, in the past decade, has been extensively involved in leading and managing growth in private equity portfolio companies through acquisitions, integrations and greenfield initiatives as well as all related financing activities. Previously, he held executive leadership positions in finance and operations with companies in the U.S. and Canada, including Coeur Mining, Inc., Taseko Mines Limited, Vatterott Education Centers, Von Hoffmann Corporation and Crown Packaging Ltd. Peter holds a BA in Economics from Western University and an MBA in Finance from the University of British Columbia. He is a US citizen based in Florida. A member of Northcliff's Board of Directors since 2012, he chairs the Audit and Risk Committee and is also a member of the Nominating and Governance and the Compensation Committees. Mr. Mitchell is also a director of Stabilis Energy, Inc, Taseko Mines Limited and Bear Creek Mining Corporation.

"I would also like to express my appreciation to Peter for taking on the role as Chairman," said CEO Andrew Ing. "As an experienced mining executive and an active member of Northcliff's board for a number of years, he has a deep understanding of our project and the industry which will be integral to guiding Northcliff as it advances the Sission Project toward a construction decision."

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

Andrew Ing

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of Northcliff, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of Northcliff. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including Northcliff's experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of Northcliff to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Northcliff assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law. For additional information regarding forward-looking statements and their related risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended on October 31, 2024, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.