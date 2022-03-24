NORTHCLIFF SETTLES LOAN

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces, further to its December 20, 2021 news release, that it has settled a loan of $800,000 plus accrued interest by issuing 23,421,971 shares to Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited ("Todd"), a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, the Company's largest shareholder.

Todd now holds 102,626,569 shares or a 47.83% interest in Northcliff.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

Interim CEO

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.