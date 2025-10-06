NORTHCLIFF TO ATTEND CRITICAL MINERALS FORUM & EXPLORATION MINING & PETROLEUM CONFERENCE

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) advises that its Chairman, President & CEO Andrew Ing will be attending two events in October.

Mr. Ing has accepted an invitation to join the Critical Minerals Forum ("CMF"), a US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) funded, not-for-profit trade association dedicated to building resilient and diversified critical mineral supply chains, and will attend the CMF's Summit in Washington, DC from October 7-8, 2025. The CMF Summit will convene discussions among government officials and industry executives on supply chain challenges, followed by a session on attracting the necessary investments from public and private investors, and through offtake agreements to build the mineral supply chains, targeting tungsten and other critical minerals.

Chairman, President and CEO Andrew Ing said, "Northcliff is pleased to be among the producers, processors, end users, and public sector officials at the CMF Summit, and gain additional insights on the critical mineral supply chain, and supply and demand projections for these minerals."

On October 26-28, 2025, Mr. Ing will attend the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources 50th annual Exploration, Mining and Petroleum ("EMP") Conference taking place in Fredericton, New Brunswick. EMP is Atlantic Canada's leading event for the exploration and mining sectors, offering opportunities for collaboration, and new ideas and investment. Northcliff will have a booth at the EMP conference and Mr. Ing will also be speaking on the recent developments at Northcliff's Sisson Project in New Brunswick.

The Sisson Project hosts a significant tungsten-molybdenum deposit. Tungsten and molybdenum are listed as critical metals in Canada, and one or both are also on the lists of other countries around the world, with tungsten listed as a critical mineral in the US.

"Northcliff's aim is to contribute to the efforts to build the North American supply chain by becoming a reliable, easily accessible producer of tungsten and molybdenum," said Mr. Ing. "My presentation will focus on the potential role that Sisson, a project at the pre-construction stage could take in the global supply chain for tungsten and molybdenum as well as discussing the growing uses for these critical minerals in digital technology, clean energy and national defense."

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

