NORTHCLIFF REPORTS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces that disinterested shareholders of the Company have approved the 2022 convertible loan agreement between the Company, Northcliff Holdings (Canada) Ltd., Sisson Resources Ltd. and Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited, at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on August 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

A report of voting results of the Meeting has been filed concurrently on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

