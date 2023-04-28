NORTHCLIFF REPORTS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Apr 28, 2023, 18:11 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').

A total of 160,962,043 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 62.94% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.  Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of director nominees as follows:

DIRECTOR

% of Votes in Favor

Andrew Ing

99.12 %

Robert Dickinson

99.12 %

Peter C. Mitchell

99.13 %

T. Barry Coughlan

99.12 %

Scott. D. Cousens

99.12 %

Marchand Snyman

99.12 %

Michael Wolley

99.12 %

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com

Andrew Ing
President & CEO

For further information: Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

