NORTHCLIFF REPORTS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').

A total of 160,962,043 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 62.94% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of director nominees as follows:

DIRECTOR % of Votes in Favor Andrew Ing 99.12 % Robert Dickinson 99.12 % Peter C. Mitchell 99.13 % T. Barry Coughlan 99.12 % Scott. D. Cousens 99.12 % Marchand Snyman 99.12 % Michael Wolley 99.12 %

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com.

Andrew Ing

President & CEO

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

For further information: Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.