NORTHCLIFF REPORTS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS
Apr 28, 2023, 18:11 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').
A total of 160,962,043 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 62.94% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of director nominees as follows:
|
DIRECTOR
|
% of Votes in Favor
|
Andrew Ing
|
99.12 %
|
Robert Dickinson
|
99.12 %
|
Peter C. Mitchell
|
99.13 %
|
T. Barry Coughlan
|
99.12 %
|
Scott. D. Cousens
|
99.12 %
|
Marchand Snyman
|
99.12 %
|
Michael Wolley
|
99.12 %
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com.
Andrew Ing
President & CEO
SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.
For further information: Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.
