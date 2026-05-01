NORTHCLIFF REPORTS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces the voting results from its 2026 Annual General Meeting held on April 30, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting').

A total of 514,380,856 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 81.94% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, except the approval and the continuation of the Company's Share Option Plan.

The votes for the election of director nominees were as follows:

DIRECTOR % of Votes in Favor Andrew Ing 99.99 % Evan Davies 99.99 % T. Barry Coughlan 99.99 % Scott. D. Cousens 99.99 % Michael Wolley 99.99 %

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available at the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

Andrew Ing

President & CEO

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.