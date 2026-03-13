NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO LOAN FINANCING MATURITY

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement with Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited ("Todd"), a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, the Company's largest shareholder, to extend the maturity of the $3,500,000 loan facility from March 12, 2026 to May 12, 2026. ("Extended Loan"). All other material terms and conditions of the Extended Loan remain unchanged (see news release dated September 12, 2025).

The Extended Loan term has been approved by the TSX.

Todd currently holds 81.30% of the issued and outstanding shares of Northcliff and an 11.5% interest in the Sisson Partnership. Northcliff owns an 88.5% interest in the Sisson Partnership, which owns the Sisson Project.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

President & Chief Executive Officer

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the in-progress financing, or other events that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.