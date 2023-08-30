NORTHCLIFF OBTAINS EXTENDED INJUNCTION TO CONTINUE SISSON PROJECT DRILLING AND WORK PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) reports that further to its release of August 24, 2023, Northcliff and Sisson Project Limited Partnership ("Sisson LP") obtained an injunction against two (2) known individuals and other persons, and against other persons unknown, who have interfered with and obstructed the 2023 fieldwork and drilling program that is required for the Sisson Project to move forward. At the hearing held on August 29, 2023, the injunction was extended for an indefinite period by the Court, which will schedule a hearing to review the injunction period at a later date.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, Canada, through completion of engineering, permitting, financing and off take activities, and to production.

