Northcliff Announces Two-year Extension Granted for New Brunswick Environmental Impact Assessment Deadline

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF), on behalf of Sisson Mines Ltd., is pleased to announce that the Minister of the Department of Environment and Climate Change ("DECC") has approved a two-year extension of the construction commencement timeline for the Sisson Mine Project to December 3, 2022.

"On behalf of Northcliff, we wish to thank the DECC for their co-operative approach towards the development of the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Mine Project ("Sisson Mine") during these unprecedented and challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic" said Andrew Ing, Northcliff Interim CEO. "The proposed Sisson Mine is a significant asset for the critical mineral1 tungsten – an essential ingredient to modern economies and emerging technologies that has few substitutes and could face high supply risks."

Earlier this fall, the review of Sisson Fisheries Act Authorization application and Off-setting/Fish Habitat Compensation Plan was completed and approved. Pursuant to paragraph 35(2)(b) of the Fisheries Act the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Canada has authorized the proposed work that will result in impacts to fish and fish habitat arising from the construction and operation of an open pit and tailing storage facility that will result in impacts to fish and fish habitat.

The Sisson Mine Project received Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") approvals from the provincial and federal governments in 2015 and 2017, respectively, and successfully completed the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulation Schedule 2 amendment ("MDMER") authorization process in July 2019. A Cooperation Agreement between Woodstock First Nation and Sisson Partnership is in place and the Province of New Brunswick has signed an Accommodation Agreement with the six Maliseet First Nations of the province.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. The results of the Feasibility Study completed in January 2013 confirm that the Sisson Project is technically and economically feasible and can move on to the next stage of development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

Interim CEO

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the in-progress financing, permitting, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: the Sisson Project will obtain all required environmental and other permits for construction of the mine, the Sisson Project will achieve targeted production levels; the Company's study and development of the Sisson Project will continue to be positive; contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed timeframes; equipment necessary for construction and development is available and does not incur unforeseen breakdowns; no material labour slowdowns or strikes are incurred; plant and equipment functions as specified; geological or financial parameters do not necessitate future mine plan changes; and no geological or technical problems occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include uncertainty of shareholder support, the need for judicial and regulatory approvals, fluctuations in market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, potential environmental issues and liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary environmental, land use and other permits, approvals, licenses and title on a timely basis and delays due to third party opposition, and development of properties located within First Nations treaty and asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect treaty and asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by First Nations communities, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

1 Source: Critical Minerals in Canada https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/sites/www.nrcan.gc.ca/files/Critical%20Minerals_EN_2020_accessible.pdf

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

For further information: Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114; New Brunswick Contact: Louise Steward, 506-455-0530