NORTHCLIFF: ANDREW ING JOINS BOARD OF DIRECTORS & ANNOUNCES ATTENDANCE AT PROSPECTORS & DEVELOPERS 2023 CONFERENCE

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) advises that Andrew Ing (CEO) has joined the Board of Directors.

Northcliff is also pleased to announce its attendance at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's 2023 Conference ("PDAC") held in Toronto, Ontario from March 5-8, 2023. Meet with us at booth 2850. Additionally, Andrew Ing, Northcliff's President and CEO, will be presenting at Canada's Atlantic Edge Event organized by the Atlantic Canada Mining Alliance at PDAC on March 7, 2023.

"We are excited to attend PDAC and present in person at Canada's Atlantic Edge Event. With tungsten and/or molybdenum listed as a critical metal in Canada, the United States and numerous other countries, Northcliff will be sharing its views on the potential role that the Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project ("Sisson Project") could take in the global supply chain for tungsten and molybdenum as well as describing the many uses for tungsten, including the potential for tungsten fast charging batteries, said Mr. Ing. "I also welcome this opportunity to meet with those in attendance to provide an update on the advancement of Sisson – a strategic critical minerals project in New Brunswick, Canada."

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

Andrew Ing

President, CEO & Director

