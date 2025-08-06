North York Harvest Food Bank launches bold capital campaign to fight food insecurity crisis in Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - With 1 in 10 Torontonians relying on a food bank, North York Harvest Food Bank is launching Crisis to Catalyst, a $6-million capital campaign to build a new 30,000+ square-foot Community Food Hub that will redefine what a food bank can be, and ignite a powerful shift in how we address food insecurity across Ontario.

The new facility at 4050 Chesswood Dr. will more than triple the organization's current capacity and become a vibrant hub of food distribution, workforce development, and social enterprise.

This isn't just a new food bank, it's a launchpad for a more resilient, equitable, and empowered community.

Through this campaign, North York Harvest Food Bank will:

Expand food storage and distribution capacity to get more fresh, healthy food to individuals who need it most

to get more fresh, healthy food to individuals who need it most Strengthen local food programs, including student nutrition initiatives in schools

including student nutrition initiatives in schools Support community organizations that provide food as part of their programs, from shelters to after-school initiatives

that provide food as part of their programs, from shelters to after-school initiatives Train and empower more people for good jobs through workforce development programs like Leadership in Logistics



through workforce development programs like Grow our social enterprise FoodReach to deliver affordable, high-quality food to more nonprofits across Ontario

to deliver affordable, high-quality food to more nonprofits across Rescue and redistribute fresh food, reducing waste and getting fresh food onto tables instead of landfills

"The City of Toronto has recognized food insecurity as an emergency, and we want to move beyond the constant crisis to do something about it," Executive Director Ryan Noble says.

"We see our new home as a community asset that promotes health, creates well-paying jobs, supports local suppliers, and creates a more equitable economy."

The campaign is rooted in principles of community wealth building and sustainability, aiming to integrate food access with job creation, education, and systemic change. With growing demand and the lease at the current warehouse expiring in 2026, the urgency is clear.

North York Harvest invites individuals, foundations, and corporate partners to join this movement. Naming opportunities, donor recognition, and community investment packages are now available.

Media Event – You're Invited

A press conference and community launch celebration will be held at the new site this Friday, August 8, 2025. Media is invited to tour the facility, hear from leadership, government officials, lived-experience speakers, and witness the unveiling of this landmark campaign.

About North York Harvest Food Bank

North York Harvest Food Bank is one of Toronto's largest food security organizations, providing dignified food assistance, workforce training, and long-term poverty reduction strategies to over 30,000 individuals each month. Our mission is to engage our community in meeting food needs through education, advocacy, and sustainable solutions.

To schedule interviews, RSVP to the media event, or request campaign materials, please contact: Michelle Rowe-Jardine, Communications and Media Relations Specialist, Email: [email protected], Cell: 437-243-3078