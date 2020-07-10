NORTH RUSTICO, PE, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, the Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Brad Trivers, Prince Edward Island Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Rustico-Emerald, and her Worship Heather McKenna, Mayor of North Rustico, announced funding to build a new Arena and Wellness Centre in North Rustico. Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont and the Honourable Steven Myers, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, were also in attendance.

The project will replace the 50-year-old North Star Arena with an energy-efficient arena and wellness centre. The new steel superstructure will house an Olympic-size ice surface equipped with a dimming LED lighting system and the latest safety features. The new facility will also include a fitness centre and a walking track. Accessibility will be improved thanks to redesigned washrooms and an elevator. The new centre will allow North Rustico and the region to offer a wide range of sports and recreational activities for residents in addition to increasing opportunities to host large-scale events.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.8 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $3.1 million, while the municipality is providing more than $2.9 million.

This is the first in a series of important project announcements that will be made across the province over the coming weeks. The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are working cooperatively to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence, while safely and sustainably restoring economic growth.

Quotes

"Investing in modern and accessible recreation infrastructure is essential to building healthy, inclusive, and resilient communities. The new Centre will be a place that brings North Rustico residents together, keeps them active, and supports a green future for generations to come. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across Canada and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This is an incredible opportunity for the Town of North Rustico and surrounding areas. Community sports facilities and wellness centres are especially important to the health and well-being of our rural communities and Islanders who live in them. We are committed to supporting Island communities, and look forward to working across all levels of government in supporting North Rustico's dream of building a modern facility that is more energy efficient and sustainable. When we invest in communities, we are investing in people."

The Honourable Brad Trivers, Prince Edward Island Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Rustico-Emerald

"The Town of North Rustico strongly believes this is an incredible opportunity for a true collaboration between all levels of government, the 2023 Canada Games, corporate and local businesses, local organizations and all residents of the thirteen communities affected to make our concept and vision a reality. The tremendous spin-offs and opportunities this will bring to rural Prince Edward Island are endless."

Her Worship Heather McKenna, Mayor of North Rustico

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $324 towards more than 120 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

