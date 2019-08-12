North Kawartha residents to benefit from improvements to Reid's Road and Mount. Julian-Viamede Road

NORTH KAWARTHA, ON, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient transportation networks that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development, Minister for Women and Gender Equality, and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and Carolyn Amyotte, Mayor of the Township of Kawartha, announced funding to rehabilitate a combined 5 kilometres of roadway along Reid's Road and Mount Julian-Viamede Road in the Township of North Kawartha.

The project involves strengthening the base of the roads, realigning curves, brushing and repaving the roads with asphalt, and replacing ditches and culverts. The project also involves widening Mt. Julian Viamede Road, near the Mount Julian Wharf on Stony Lake, as well as widening Reid's Road in order to accommodate cycling traffic along all five kilometers of rehabilitated road.

In addition to improving road conditions and cycling infrastructure, this project will improve drainage, and make transportation for residents more accessible and reliable.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.2 million through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $677,000 and the Township of North Kawartha is providing more than $164,000 towards this project.

"Economic growth in the rural part of our community benefits all of us. This has been the case in our past, it is true today and it will be essential to our country's future prosperity. That's why our government has established a Rural Economic Development Strategy. With contributions from the people of Peterborough-Kawartha, the strategy highlights people, places and partnerships as keys to sustainable rural economic development."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The Mt. Julian-Viamede and Reid's Roads network is a crucial transportation corridor for North Kawartha. These roads lead to the historic and culturally significant Viamede Resort and the Inn at Mount Julian. They also provide public and emergency access to Stoney Lake as well as the popular tourist attraction the Spirit of the Kawarthas Boat Tours. Reconstructing this road network will support our active transportation priorities and provide links to both cycling and hiking routes located around Stoney Lake, and lastly will greatly improve a vital emergency detour route from Highway 28. North Kawartha Township is incredibly grateful for the assistance of Minister Monsef, in recognizing the importance of this project and her advocacy on behalf of our community."

Carolyn Amyotte, Mayor of the Township of North Kawartha

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

