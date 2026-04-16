NORTH ARROW EXTENDS MINERALIZED FOOTPRINT AT KRAAIPAN GOLD PROJECT, BOTSWANA

Key Highlights

Q1 2026 Surface Sampling at Targets AE, AF and K:

31 samples of float and outcrop collected; 12 returned >0.5 g/t Au , of which 6 returned >1 g/t Au .





, of which . New 5.44 g/t Au sample at Target AE extends the interpreted SSW–NNE mineralized strike length to >250m .





sample at Target AE extends the interpreted SSW–NNE mineralized strike length to . Target AF now defined over an interpreted 450m N–S strike length, with seven new samples >0.5 g/t Au including 3.78, 2.61 and 1.67 g/t Au.

Rotation 1 Drilling Complete – Target A:

20 RC holes totaling 1,103m completed, testing four high-priority grids along an interpreted ~700m NE–SW strike length.

Field logging of chips confirms quartz veining, weathered sulphides and a host-rock assemblage consistent with the same geological setting that delivered the flagship 2025 RC intercept of 30m @ 1.56 g/t Au (hole KR25-157) at Target A.





(hole KR25-157) at Target A. Assay results expected in Q2 2026.

Rotation 2 Drilling Commenced – Targets AE and AF:

20 holes / ~1,100m planned, designed to test strike extensions at Target AE and to increase confidence in the 450m trend at Target AF.





Scheduled for completion in early May 2026.

Geophysics Update:

Q1 2026 Remote Mapper airborne surveys added 4,779 line-km at 25m spacing across 110 km², bringing total high-resolution coverage to 452 km² of the 724 km² land package.

CEO Commentary:

Eira Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated:

"We are very encouraged by the momentum building at Kraaipan. Rotation 1 drilling at Target A has successfully tested multiple high-priority zones along an approximately 700m strike length, with alteration, quartz veining and weathered sulphides logged in the RC chips consistent with the same mineralized assemblage that delivered our flagship 30m at 1.56 g/t Au intercept in 2025. Q1 surface sampling has continued to demonstrate the scale and tenor of this system – the highest grade sample of 5.44 g/t Au sample now extends Target AE to more than 250m of strike, and new values of 3.78, 2.61 and 1.67 g/t Au have filled in Target AF to confirm earlier estimates of 450m. With Rotation 2 now underway and a fully-funded, four-rotation program planned for 2026, we are methodically unlocking 60 kilometres of previously underexplored greenstone belt that sits on the same Archean trend as Harmony Gold's multi-million-ounce, long-producing Kalgold Mine, 40km to the south."

Q1 2026 Surface Sampling – Extending the Mineralized Footprint

In January 2026, 31 surface samples (float and outcrop) were collected along interpreted strike trends at Targets AE, AF and K, focused on altered, silicified and quartz-veined banded iron formation consistent with previously sampled surface and RC chip material. Twelve samples returned gold values >0.5 g/t Au, including six >1 g/t Au (see Table 1).

Target AE. The highest result – a 5.44 g/t Au sample located ~160m south of the 2025 RC drilling – is one of five samples at Target AE returning >0.9 g/t Au, extending the SSW–NNE strike length to greater than 250m.

Target AF. Samples returned new results along an interpreted 450m N–S strike length, including seven samples >0.5 g/t Au and notable values of 3.78 g/t Au, 2.61 g/t Au and 1.67 g/t Au. The 3.78 g/t Au and 1.67 g/t Au samples were collected from previously unsampled ground approximately 100m south and 100m north, respectively, of 2025 samples that returned 3.65 g/t Au and 4.12 g/t Au.

Target K. Sampling at Target K did not return sample results of significance. Given the structural complexity and sand cover at Target K, further prospecting and geological mapping is planned in advance of any drilling.

Table 1. Summary of Q1 2026 Surface Samples

Rotation 1 Drilling – Target A (Detail)

Rotation 1 targeted four high-priority grids (Grids 1–4) along an interpreted ~700m NE–SW corridor at Target A. Holes were drilled on east–west azimuths to properly test the subvertical structures interpreted from 2025 drilling and surface work (see Table 2).

Table 2. Summary of Rotation 1 Target A RC Drilling

Rotation 2 Drilling – Now Underway at Targets AE and AF

Rotation 2 drilling is designed to follow up confirmed mineralization identified in outcrop samples collected during the 2025 and 2026 sampling programs. The 20-hole, ~1,100m program is scheduled for completion in early May 2026 and focuses on Targets AE and AF, with the objectives of increasing confidence in the interpreted strike length at Target AF and extending strike at Target AE.

Target AE (~250 m strike length):

Drilling will test the recent 5.44 g/t Au sample located >160m south of the 2025 RC fence, which returned 0.90 g/t Au over 4m within 0.40 g/t Au over 13m.

Drilling will extend northward to test recent 0.98, 1.19 and 1.09 g/t Au samples, and at the current northern strike extent test a 1.27 g/t Au sample located ~60 m north of the 2025 RC drill fence.

Target AF (3 grids, >450 m strike length):

Grid 1 (south) will follow up a 4.12 g/t Au sample.

will follow up a 4.12 g/t Au sample. Grid 2 (central) will test the 3.78 g/t Au and 1.67 g/t Au samples collected in 2026, as well as a 3.65 g/t Au sample from 2025.

will test the 3.78 g/t Au and 1.67 g/t Au samples collected in 2026, as well as a 3.65 g/t Au sample from 2025. Grid 3 (north) will test 6.47 g/t Au and 1.00 g/t Au samples.

Q1 2026 Geophysics Update

Q1 Remote Mapper airborne surveys added 4,779 line-km of high-resolution coverage at 25m line spacing across PL026/2022 and PL220/2021. Remaining license areas will be assessed using ground-based walking magnetics or multicopter surveys where airborne coverage is restricted.

2026 Kraaipan Exploration Program

The 2026 Kraaipan program has an approved budget of US$2.3 million and consists of four integrated workstreams:

i) Four-Rotation Drilling Campaign (each rotation ~3 weeks):

Rotations 1 and 2 – Angled RC drilling designed to properly test subvertical structures and mineralization, following up positive 2025 results at Targets A, AE, AF and K. Approximately 15–20 holes per rotation at 50–60m depth. Rotation 1 complete; Rotation 2 underway.





– Angled RC drilling designed to properly test subvertical structures and mineralization, following up positive 2025 results at Targets A, AE, AF and K. Approximately 15–20 holes per rotation at 50–60m depth. Rotation 3 – Vertical RC drilling targeting new regional opportunities in areas of Kalahari cover identified through geophysical and structural interpretation. Between 40–60 shallow holes planned to test the upper 5–10m of bedrock. Planning in process.





– Vertical RC drilling targeting new regional opportunities in areas of Kalahari cover identified through geophysical and structural interpretation. Between 40–60 shallow holes planned to test the upper 5–10m of bedrock. Rotation 4 – Follow-up drilling on the strongest results from earlier rotations, potentially incorporating core drilling on selected targets.

ii) Geophysics and Imaging. High-resolution magnetic and drone imaging surveys over the balance of the property (where flight is allowed) to support target definition.

iv) Surface Prospecting. Additional surface prospecting along strike extensions of target areas and across northern and southern zones of outcrop and sub-crop with minimal sand cover. Findings from both the 2025 and 2026 sampling campaigns will be used to refine and guide the program on a continuous basis.

In-Country Experience and Proprietary Exploration Technology

North Arrow's partner, Rockman Resources – through its operator Mineral Services – leverages over 25 years of operational experience in Botswana, together with proprietary technologies including high-resolution UAV magnetics, a mobile RC drilling platform optimized for Kalahari conditions, and in-house sample preparation.

About the Kraaipan Gold Project

The Kraaipan Project comprises approximately 724km² of mineral concessions covering the entire ~60 km northern extension of the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt, a highly prospective Archean greenstone terrain straddling the Botswana–South Africa border. Over 80% of the northern portion of the belt is covered by Kalahari sands, which have seen limited past exploration. The South African portion of the KGB hosts numerous mineral occurrences including Harmony Gold's Kalgold mine, a multi-million-ounce, BIF-hosted gold operation located 40km to the south that has been in continuous production for over 30 years.

North Arrow can earn up to 80% interest in the Kraaipan Project from Rockman through: a First Option to earn 60% by investing US$5 million over 3 years (US$1 million firm commitment achieved), and a Second Option at Rockman's election, to earn an additional 20% upon completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

RC and surface rock samples collected in the field were driven to Mineral Services' facility in Gaborone to be sorted and prioritized for assay. Samples were allocated unique random sample numbers, sealed and shipped to ALS's laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa using industry-standard chain-of-custody protocols. Following an initial coarse crush (CRU-21), the entire sample is then pulverized (PUL-21) to better than 85% passing a 75-micron screen prior to geochemical analysis. All samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish, method code Au-ICP22 (50-gram sample). Samples returning gold values over 10 ppm are subjected to ore-grade check assays using fire assay and a gravimetric finish using method code Au-GRA22 (50-gram sample). Samples are also subjected to lithium borate fusion and acid digestion for whole-rock analysis of major and trace elements by ICP-AES (major elements) and ICP-MS (trace elements); method codes ME-ICP06 and ME-MS81, respectively. In addition, a suite of base metals and other trace elements not included in the ME-MS81 method are analysed by ICP-AES on four-acid digestions (method code ME-4ACD81).

QA/QC protocols include ALS laboratory's own internal quality assurance controls as well as Rockman's field controls, including the insertion of duplicates and certified reference materials (CRM), each at a rate of roughly one per 20 samples. QA/QC data are evaluated on receipt for failures, and appropriate action is taken if results for duplicates, CRMs and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances.

About North Arrow Minerals

Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D., P.Geo. (NWT/NU), President and Chief Operating Officer of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Armstrong has reviewed and approves the contents of this press release.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Eira Thomas"

Eira Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.northarrowminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not restricted to, the amount of geological data available, the uncertain reliability of drilling results and geophysical and geological data and the interpretation thereof, and the need for adequate financing for future exploration and development efforts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE North Arrow Minerals Inc.

For further information, please contact: Nick Thomas, Manager of Investor and Community Relations, Tel: 778-229-7194, Email: [email protected]