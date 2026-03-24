NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES LISTING ON OTCID MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL NHAWF

Trading Symbol -TSXV: NAR

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: NAR) (OTCID: NHAWF) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's stock commenced trading on the OTCID Basic Market ("OTCID") effective March 23, 2026, under the symbol "NHAWF."

Managed by the OTC Markets Group, the OTCID was launched in July 2025 as a regulated base-level platform that certifies a company's ongoing compliance with established reporting standards on a reputable foreign exchange. An OTCID listing ensures American investors, brokers and regulators have access to standardized and accurate trading and reference data. The listing reinforces North Arrow's commitment to transparency and sound corporate governance, while broadening the Company's access to U.S. investors as it advances exploration at the Kraaipan Gold Project, located in southern Botswana. It also represents a meaningful step in North Arrow's broader capital markets strategy, positioning the Company for an eventual uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market.

Investors can access trading quotes and detailed company information through the OTC Markets Group website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stfock/NHAWF/overview.

About North Arrow Minerals: Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D., P.Geo. (NWT/NU), President and Chief Operating Officer of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Eira Thomas"

Eira Thomas

President and CEO

Website: www.northarrowminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "looks forwards", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, and the planned use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to: the successful integration of acquisitions; general economic and market conditions; the closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE North Arrow Minerals Inc.

For further information, please contact: Nick Thomas, Manager of Investor and Community Relations, Tel: 778-229-7194